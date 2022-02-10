North kivu : Monusco provides assistance to kakwangura prison in Butembo .

KINSHASA, DRC, 10th February 2022 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/-SY KOUMBO S. GALI

“On behalf of the prison administration, I express gratitude to MONUSCO. They have given us a signpost today, in which are indicated the visiting hours. They also donated a new computer which will make it easier for us to register the detainees and handle the various mails. We are grateful indeed for all that”, said Jean-Bosco Kakule, assistant to the director of the central prison in Butembo (Kakwangura prison).

He made the statement during the donation ceremony on Monday February 7 in Butembo. A donation consisting mainly of a neon sign for visibility in the prison and its visit schedules, but also of a computer kit to facilitate the prison staff work.

It was also an opportunity to present the local handicrafts produced by the women inmates, including slippers, handbags, trivets, etc. made from raffia, beads, and others. This activity was fully funded by MONUSCO Prison Administration Support Section in Butembo.

Amassamba Ndiaye, officer in charge of this section said: “The work done by these women has a double objective: to fight idleness in prison, but above all to prepare prisoners for their social reintegration”.

For the beneficiaries, represented by Marie-José Kavira, this is a godsend for them insofar as it will be much helpful in future: “We are very grateful to MONUSCO for helping us to sell our products. Even when we leave the prison, we will keep on with this activity, because it will help us a lot”.

The mayor of the city of Butembo, the senior commissioner Mowa Baeki Telly, expressed the wish to see the prison authorities further strengthen collaboration with MONUSCO for the benefit of the detainees.

A collaboration that will definitely continue because, for Amassamba Ndiaye, “these actions are part of MONUSCO’s support to the Congolese authorities in the penitentiary area and in line with MONUSCO’s transition policy,” he further said.

