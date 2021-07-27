AMA

Nominate the most inspiring African impact leaders for the 2021 Meaningful Business 100 award

charlesmulungiComment(0)

Global award recognises outstanding business leaders combining profit and purpose to help achieve the UN Global Goals

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, 27 July 2021 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/-Meaningful Business, a curated network and content platform, is inviting nominations from African impact leaders for the global Meaningful Business 100 (MB100) award programme which celebrates outstanding contributions from business leaders working to solve the world’s most pressing social and environmental issues.

Selected by an expert global panel of judges, the annual MB100 recognises and supports entrepreneurs, corporate leaders and impact investors, through a combination of storytelling, community and mentorship. 

The nominations are open for corporate CEOs, entrepreneurs, micro-entrepreneurs, sustainability leaders, functional heads and impact investors from around the world, working in support of the UN 2030 agenda.

Commenting on the third edition of the MB100, Tom Lytton-Dickie, Founder and CEO, Meaningful Business said, “The MB100 focuses on geographic diversity and enabling learning and connections between leaders all around the world. We want to ensure that individuals delivering positive impact across Africa are putting themselves forward for this year’s award and accessing the support this community provides.”

Moky Makura, Executive Director at Africa No Filter,and an MB100 judge said, “I’d love to see more Africans – especially women – in the running for the MB100. You have to be in the game to compete. I believe in Africa’s creativity and ability to innovate. I want to see us represented more on global platforms – it’s one way we can shift the narrative and it starts with making sure we are occupying the right spaces like this.

Nominations can be submitted online till 31st August 2021, and there is no cost attached. View the criteria, judges, previous winners and nominate, here: https://meaningful.business/mb100

 Distributed by African Media Agency (AMA) on behalf of Meaningful Business.

About Meaningful Business:

Meaningful Business is a curated network and content platform designed for progressive leaders combining purpose and profit to help achieve the UN Global Goals. The platform is focused on content creation, knowledge sharing and meaningful connections, bringing leaders together across geography, industry, role and company-size, to share and collaborate, resulting in meaningful impact. The community consists of Founders, CEOs, Impact Investors, Sustainability Heads, Humanitarian leaders and academics across 90+ countries, representing 50 industries. To know more, visit: https://meaningful.business/

For more information or media queries, contact:

Leena Sapre
Director of Programmes
E: [email protected]

The post Nominate the most inspiring African impact leaders for the 2021 Meaningful Business 100 award appeared first on African Media Agency.

Source : African Media Agency (AMA)

charlesmulungi

Related Articles

AMA

Security Council denounces attack on peacekeepers in DR Congo

charlesmulungi

The United Nations Security Council strongly condemned Monday’s attack on the UN peacekeeping mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), in which one Malawian blue helmet was killed. NEW YORK, USA, May 11, 2021,-/African Media Agency (AMA)/-The attack, which took place near the town of Beni in the restive North Kivu province, was […]

AMA

United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Implements Workforce Development Program in Kenya with Oracle

charlesmulungi

NAIROBI, Kenya, August 12, 2021 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- Oracle today announced that the UN Refugee Agency, UNHCR, in Kenya has finalised a workforce development program for young refugees in Kenya, in collaboration with Oracle University.  The UNHCR delivers professional learning courses on Oracle Cloud technologies to refugees with a core background in information technology. The participants also earn a […]

AMA

Merck signs MoU with African Federation of Fertility Societies

charlesmulungi

Collaboration on training programs and disease awareness Generation of scientific evidence related to fertility across Africa JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, 6 July 2021 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- Merck, a leading science and technology company, today announced the signature of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the African Federation of Fertility Societies (AFFS). Through this agreement, both organisations will […]