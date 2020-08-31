No quarantine at Ghana’s Kotoka International Airport, PCR test a must

The officials at Ghana’s major international travel hub, Kotoka International Airport, have announced that all new international arrivals will be required to take a PCR test.

The test could be administered at any of the over 70 sampling collection booths set-up at the upper level of the Arrival Hall, with the results being ready within 15 minutes.

A state-of-the-art laboratory, which is being set-up at the upper level of the Arrival Hall to process the samples, will transmit the results electronically to the port health stations in the main arrival hall before a passenger gets there.

Passengers will not be required to quarantine after the PCR test confirms a negative test however, those who will test positive will be required to return to their countries of origin with immediate effect.