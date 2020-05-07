Uganda’s Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development and the Judiciary are preparing eviction guidelines to be followed during an eviction.
Industry

No land evictions must take place during COVID lockdown – Kamya

EABW EditorComment(1)

Uganda’s Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development and the Judiciary are preparing eviction guidelines to be followed during an eviction.

According to Betty Kamya, the Lands Minister, the said guidelines shall be availed to the public after the lifting of the quarantine.

While addressing reporters at the Uganda Media Center this morning, Kamya said some of the guidelines are that all lawful and bonafide occupants can be evicted only for non- payment of annual ground rent and sufficient notice must be issued together with a valid Court Order which shall have been cleared by the Inspector General of Police.

“The time to carry out an eviction will be from 8 am to 6 pm and no eviction shall be carried out on a weekend, during Court vacation or on a public holiday,” said Kamya in Kampala.

On 16 April 2020, Kamya gave guidance on matters relating to land evictions purported to be taking place in the country during the COVID 19 lockdown, including stopping of all land transactions during the lockdown period.

She said that yesterday during a stakeholder inter-ministerial meeting to review issues of land evictions, it was brought to her attention by the State House Anti- Corruption Unit that they had registered 1,514 land-related complaints on evictions mostly in the districts of Sembabule, Masindi, Masaka, Kampala, Kyenjojo, Mubende, Luwero, Namutumba, Waskiso, Tororo, Mukono, Kassanda, Amuru, Abim, Kayunga Pallisa, Kazo, Kyangwali, Mpigi, and Kyegegwa.

“Despite the Ministry’s earlier directives on land evictions during this period of Covid-19, evictions have continued to take place,” said Kamya.

“I, therefore, want to issue another directive to the Land Management institutions under my docket which includes Ministry Zonal Offices, District Land Offices, District Land Boards, District Physical Planning Committees Area Land Committees and Lower Physical Planning Committees.

“I want to remind you of my directives which still remain / stand:  As per the Presidential Directive, no one should be evicted from their bibanja or the land they are in possession of during the current COVID 19 lockdown period, for any reason including non-payment of Ground rent.

“No land transactions (Searches, transfers, subdivisions, Caveats, assessment and payment of Stamp duty) are being handled by any Land office during this COVID 19 period until the quarantine is

Lifted and all Court Orders on evictions, whether issued before or during this period must not be enforced until after the COVID 19 quarantine is lifted,” said Kamya.

She said all Ministry Zonal Offices (MZOs) still remain closed until when the directive is lifted.

EABW Editor
http://www.busiweek.com

Related Articles

Uganda is set host the 6th International Hotels and Restaurants Expo 2018,which is aimed at showcasing Uganda’s hospitality and tourism investment opportunities.
Africa Industry Tourism

Uganda to boost hospitality sector with hosting of International Hotels Expo

EABW Editor

Uganda is set host the 6th International Hotels and Restaurants Expo 2018,which is aimed at showcasing the country’s hospitality and tourism investment opportunities. It is also aimed at bringing and promoting the international business community to drive economic, social, and environmental benefits to the people, the investors, hospitality and tourism industry of Uganda. The 2018 Expo […]

Platform makes limited changes to its stance on political adverts, but still refuses to ban ads that are misleading or spread lies
Africa ICT Industry

Why Facebook has Refused To Ban Misleading Political Adverts

EABW Editor

Platform makes limited changes to its stance on political adverts but still refuses to ban ads that are misleading or spread lies. Facebook is once again at the centre of the storm about its refusal to ban political adverts on its platform that are either untruthful or spread lies. The social networking giant announced some […]

On December 19, 2018, peaceful protests erupted spontaneously in cities across Sudan. Just four months later, the brave demonstrators succeeded in ousting the despotic regime of Omar al-Bashir, who had ruled the country for 30 years.
Industry Opinions

An Appeal for Sudan’s Future

EABW Editor

On December 19, 2018, peaceful protests erupted spontaneously in cities across Sudan. Just four months later, the brave demonstrators succeeded in ousting the despotic regime of Omar al-Bashir, who had ruled the country for 30 years. Remarkably, it was Sudan’s most oppressed social groups – women, young people, and ethnic minorities – who led the […]