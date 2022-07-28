Niyel strengthens advisory board and operational capability

DAKAR, Senegal, 28th July 2022 -/African Media Agency (AMA)/- Niyel, international, impact-driven campaigns, advocacy and public affairs firm, is pleased to announce the appointments of Mamadou Biteye, Abbé Alphonse Seck, Joel Aristide Oulai, as they join Zeina Ndong as independent non-executive members of its Board of Advisors effective immediately.

The board welcomes three new distinguished advisors and looks forward to their contribution.

Valerie Traore, Founder and Executive Director of Niyel, says, “The Board of Advisors is an imperative part of our team. Their contributions to strengthening our governance and operations is essential to our growth. The Board will provide strategic guidance to the executive management team of Niyel on the development and improvement of the firm.

Mr Mamadou Biteye, Executive Secretary, African Capacity Building Foundation (ACBF) Reverend Father Alphonse Seck,priest of the Archdiocese of Dakar Mr Joel Oulai, head of Product Marketing Africa Hub-MFS Africa

Mr Mamadou Biteye, Executive Secretary, African Capacity Building Foundation (ACBF), is a seasoned agricultural economist and development expert. The ACBF is the African Union’s specialized agency for capacity development. He joined ACBF from VISA, where he served as Vice-President, Global Head of Inclusive Growth and before that as Regional Head of Social Impact for the Central and Eastern Europe and MEA Regions.

Reverend Father Alphonse Seck is a priest of the Archdiocese of Dakar (ordination, April 9, 1983), as well as Executive Secretary of the Episcopal Commission for Justice and Peace, Secretary-General of Caritas Senegal, and President of the Board of Directors of Caurie Microfinance.

Mr Joel Oulai is currently the head of Product Marketing Africa Hub-MFS Africa. He has over 16 years’ of experience across a diverse range of industries including; Ogilvy and Scanad and has worked with prestigious brands such as Airtel Sierra Leone, Airtel Ghana, Comium, DStv, Nestle, Emirates, Vodafone, Cal Bank, and Old Mutual.

They join Mrs Zeina Ndong, who continues her tenure on the board. Mrs Ndong is the founder and CEO of Myria Consulting, a strategic and financial advisory firm dedicated to the development of SMEs through strategic planning, organization and change management, operational support, and resource mobilization. She places strong emphasis on promoting development among the public, private and NGO sectors.

Niyel has simultaneously boosted its operational capability with a number of new staff members.

These include the appointments of Abdoul Zeba as an Advocacy Assistant based in Dakar, Yasmina Zongo as a Senior Advocacy Officer based in Burkina Faso, Mamadou Goudiaby as an Advocacy Officer based in Dakar, and Dr Obinna Ebirim as a Senior Advocacy Officer based in Nigeria.

“We are proud to welcome such a diverse group of individuals, each with exceptional experience and unique identities from the continent. With their invaluable contributions, we look forward to our ever-growing reach across advocacy and public affairs internationally,” concluded Traore.

About Niyel

Founded in 2008, Niyel is an international advocacy and campaigning firm based in Dakar, Senegal. It works to promote public policies that are conducive to the development of all people, and to influence practices to ensure that as citizens, individuals and communities, we understand the social, political and cultural issues that affect our daily lives.

