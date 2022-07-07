AMA

Niyel Launches 77 Free Advocacy Tools For Change Creators ￼

charlesmulungiComment(0)

DAKAR, SenegaI, 06 July 2022 -/African Media Agency (AMA)/- Niyel, international, impact-driven campaigns, advocacy and public affairs firm, today launched a robust resource tool called Do Something: 77 tools for change creators. 

Do Something is a collation of expert views in the field of advocacy, within and outside Niyel, assembled in 77 3–5-minute tip-based videos.

Available digitally on YouTubeLinkedIn, TwitterFacebook and Instagram, the highly curated toolbox, compiled by industry experts, provides insight on how to better plan, organize and implement effective advocacy strategies that will bring change.

The value of such a resource for civil society organizations, research institutions, government agencies, grassroots movements and local youth and women’s groups, is to build internal capacities and skills so that they are able to achieve their missions of influencing and creating change to policies and practices in their communities. 

“Change is difficult. Whether personal or at an institutional level, change is not something that happens easily. Yet, change in policies and practices is the primary mission of most non-profit institutions. Through research, communication, mobilization, lobbying and other forms of engagement, different organizations have taken on a clear mandate to engage with communities and policy makers and influence policies and practices. Despite this, very few comprehensive guides are available for organizations learning how to influence or strengthen their impact work,” says Tasha Mills, Director of People and Partnerships at Niyel.

As part of its goal to enhance the advocacy sector through access and expertise, Niyel’s Do Something will be a free digital resource and available in both English and French for any change creators looking to build a better world through impact driven work. 

Antoine Alain Diatta, Senior Creative at Niyel. 

“The use of digital tools such as Do Something, which is readily available on popular social media platforms, drives access to capacity building and essential skills, especially for the African youth,” says Antoine Alain Diatta, Senior Creative at Niyel. 

Looking to advance the work of research institutions, civil society organizations, government agencies, grassroots movements and local youth and women’s groups, A team of team of experts created modules that translate willingness and commitment into effective actionable plans.

One such video titled Marches by American Social Justice Advocate Bryant Warren, explains how to organize a protest march for a social or political cause. This video describes the preliminary steps for organizing effective marches but also the impact that this tactic can have in influencing change.

Additionally, when looking to organize a press conference, communications expert Sabra Saleh, hosts a video on how to organize a press conference. It provides tips on how to do this effectively, identifying the different axes to follow in terms of timing, objectives, and distribution channels. 

Another communications expert, Irmin Durand, hosts a messaging video which gives steps on how to develop clear advocacy messaging, how to craft it and to whom it should be addressed while also answering pivotal questions about what is a good message.   

In order to strengthen peer-to-peer learning and responsive engagement with community partners and policymakers, and improve your impact initiatives, Niyel’s Director of Advocacy and Impact, Laetitia Delaunay Badolo, covers recruitment and training of volunteers to ensure cause and impact align with participation.

The Do Something: 77 tools for change creators videos will be released once a week. Watch the first video here 

Distributed by African Media Agency on behalf of Niyel.

About Niyel

Founded in 2008, Niyel is an international advocacy and campaigning firm based in Dakar, Senegal. It works to promote public policies that are conducive to the development of all people, and to influence practices to ensure that as citizens, individuals and communities, we understand the social, political and cultural issues that affect our daily lives. 

Media Contact

Meganne Boho

[email protected]

The post Niyel Launches 77 Free Advocacy Tools For Change Creators ￼ appeared first on African Media Agency.

Source : African Media Agency (AMA)

charlesmulungi

Related Articles

AMA

Get Involved With ECP’s Upcoming Events :Energy Capital & Power Will Host Three Large-Scale, In-Person Events Scheduled This Year

charlesmulungi

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, 10 June 2022, /African Media Agency/-Energy Capital & Power (ECP) – the leading investment platform for the African energy sector – is focused on driving investment into the continent and accelerating the development of key sectors to ensure long-term, sustainable economic growth through its lineup of industry-focused events taking place in key […]

AMA

African Media Agency partners with Technext’s Coinference 2022, the biggest cryptocurrency gathering in Africa

charlesmulungi

The partnership aims to share stories of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency with a broad global audience and to highlight solutions for improving the trading of digital currency. ABIDJAN, Côte d’Ivoire, 28 April 2022, /African Media Agency/-African Media Agency, a leading pan-African PR and communications firm, today announced its partnership with Africa’s premium tech-driven media house, Technext. The […]

AMA

Attack on the freedom of the press in Cameroon : judicial harness against La Voix Des Décideurs and its publication director￼

charlesmulungi

The newspaper La Voix Des Décideurs and its Director of Publication, Marcien ESSIMI, are victims of judicial harassment by Senator NGOUCHINGHE Sylvestre, Business Manager and the company CONGELCAM SA. The latter have also lodged a complaint at the National Communication council (NCC) which has just summoned Marcien ESSIMI and his collaborator Eric Martial NDJOMO E. […]