Next Einstein Forum Unveils Top 25 Innovators for Nairobi Gathering

Today, the Next Einstein Forum (NEF) has announced the 25 finalists for its Challenge of Invention to Innovation (Ci2i) competition in five categories to be held on 10-11 March 2020 in the NEF Innovation Salon.

“The third cohort of Ci2i finalists, selected from 260 applications, are ambitious African innovators developing scalable solutions to local challenges in agriculture, integration and logistics, personalized and precision health, power and energy.

“They will pitch for a $25,000 prize in each category but also be connected to investors in a one-of-a-kind ‘Sciencepreneur Investor Meetup’, said Nathalie Munyampenda, Managing Director of the Next Einstein Forum.

The 25 finalists selected, with the support of Co-creation Hub, include the creators of an overweight and obesity tracking database, portable solar-powered solution against post-harvest milk losses, ophthalmic devices emerging as the world’s first definitive treatment of glaucoma, an online blood bank connecting hospitals, and two innovations aiming to ease the burden of doing business in Africa: a cryptocurrency and industrial IoT solution.

The finalists will be treated to a lab-style Bootcamp, held before the NEF Global Gathering 2020 in Nairobi starting on 10th March.

The Bootcamp will involve pitch preparation and investment readiness sessions. At the end of the Bootcamp, the young sciencepreneurs will gain knowledge of how to create and deliver value through their solutions as well as understanding funding options & valuations.

“For the last six years, we have been working with young African innovators whose disruptive and transformative innovations in health, agriculture and fintech are having a wider impact for African citizens.

“We are once again honoured to give these 25 brilliant Sciencepreneurs, the NEF platform to catapult from and to connect them with the investors they need to scale impact,” said Ms Munyampenda.

Finalists were selected by reviewing the potential for impact, technological readiness and the potential for commercialization. Winners will be announced on 13th March 2020.

Meet the 25 Ci2i Finalists:

Sadiq Temitayo from Nigeria for AirSynQ: An automated aerial surveillance system powered by balloon satellites, for monitoring oil and gas pipeline assets in a bid to curb oil theft and vandalism

Addae Obeng Benjamin from Ghana for Aleph Engineering: Hardware and software solutions for enhancing physiotherapy in children with cerebral palsy

Moussa Thiam from Senegal for CABA: A real-time hydroclimatic risk monitoring system used to track and provide flood risk information to low-income communities

Philippa Ngaju Makobore from Uganda for ECGF: An affordable Electronically Controlled Gravity Feed Infusion Set (ECGF) that regulates and delivers intravenous fluids or medication to patients

Abraham Natukunda from Rwanda for eNose: An analytics platform that increases tea processing procedures using low power sensor devices and a data analytics engine

Albert Kure from Nigeria for FrontierSS: At the intersection of facilitating STEM education and the creation of education solutions

Nzambi Matee from Kenya for Gjenge: An alternative building manufacturing company that recycles plastic waste

Salma Bouggarani from Morocco Green WATECH: A patented, eco-innovative and efficient Multi-Soil Layering (MSL) system for municipal wastewater treatment

Oghenetega Iortim from Nigeria for GRICD: Rechargeable, trackable, mobile cold boxes that enable businesses to store and transport temperature-sensitive commodities

Chijo Bare from Nigeria for Hydrotriciton: A water-powered, emission-free, generating set that utilizes water as an input fuel and through cost-effective hydrogen gas production

Ifeanyi Christopher Chukwurah from Nigeria for Ifymoto: An insect farming enterprise creating a protein-packed, cheap and high-quality alternative to the unsustainable livestock feed

Melissa Bime from Cameroon for INFIUSS: An online blood bank that connects hospitals with blood banks especially those that lack them

Joshua Fisher from South Africa for LIQID Medical: Innovative and high impact ophthalmic devices that fight global blindness

Percy Lemtukei from Kenya for MaziwaPlus Prechiller: A non-refrigerant mobile solar-powered milk chiller with farmer management and milk collection platform

Nsereko Mike from Uganda for MiNi Money: A peer to peer mobile/blockchain technology that reduces Africa’s high cost of remittances from 14% to 7%, and even further to 2%

Menyo Innocent from Uganda for M-SCAN: A portable affordable power-efficient ultrasound devices that are compatible with laptops, tablets and mobile phones

Yankho Kaimila from Malawi for Nutrition Wellness Center: A centre for the prevention and management of overweight and obesity and dietary-related diseases

Abasifreke James from Nigeria for POKER: Blockchain development of innovative solutions for banks and fintech companies, including government security agencies

Okey Esse from Nigeria for Powerstove Offgrid: Affordable smokeless clean cookstove that uses 70% less of biomass and cooks food 5 times quicker, saving households $300 annually

Olubanjo Olugbenga from Nigeria for Reeddi: Sustainably provides clean, reliable and affordable electricity to individuals, households and businesses operating in energy-poor regions

Fela Akinse from Nigeria for Salubata: Modular and customizable shoes made from recycled plastic

Abdou Maman from Niger for Tele Irrigation: Long-distance mobile, solar and IOT captor water distribution, real-time farm monitoring and data collection

Achiri Arnold from Ghana for Traveler Inc: An information system app that detects accidents in real-time and sends a distress signal to ambulances and authorities

Adulai Barry from Guinea Bissau for Ubuntu2S: Intelligent solar home system (SHS) kits and solar kiosks, developed with open solutions and mobile money payments

Kolawole Oluwatomisin from Nigeria for Vinsighte: A digital health venture that aids the visually impaired to live more comfortably and achieve their full potentials.