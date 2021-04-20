New Surveillance Solution Launched-Roke Telkom

Kampala, 20th April 2021 – Roke Telkom, a home-grown, Ugandan public service provider for voice and data communications services has today launched a new cloud surveillance solution.

The new solution dubbed Roke Guardian will enable organizations, businesses, and individuals to do more with less in supporting their mission-critical security standing.

Speaking at the launch held at the Roke Telkom Head Office in Bugolobi, Mr. Roger Sekaziga, the Chief Executive Officer, Roke Telkom said that Roke Telkom is more than elated to launch the Roke Guardian Solution, a solution that will provide the customers with professional Cloud Video Surveillance (CVS), with the unique benefit of a cloud backup service.

“This service launch comes as a noble contribution towards improving the state of security for fellow Ugandans while providing a whole experience designed bottom-up to meet the safety needs of Ugandan homes, businesses, education institutions, real estate management companies among others,” he remarked.

In 2019, there was a 9.8% decrease in the volume of crimes reported to Police from 238,746 cases reported in 2018 to 215,224 cases reported in 2019.

Among the top reasons for the decrease in crimes reported in 2019 is attributed to Government investment in anti–crime infrastructure. Among these were the surveillance cameras that are now spread all over the streets of the country.

Sekaziga explained that “It is for this same reason, as Roke Telkom, that we aim to bring this sense of security closer to our people; homes, offices, and businesses with the new Roke Guardian solution.

The solution has extra unique features such as; UniView (UNV) camera and switches, Footage backup for 1 week, it is motion-triggered while recording 24/7, Camera side analytics, Zero-rated footage transfer to/from the cloud server for Roke customers only, a time-lapse feature and access to the Roke via Web Portal or Mobile App.”

The Cloud-hosted platform is expected to form a stronger collaboration between the service provider and the home or business owners by providing the functionality of sharing video clips to confirm the alarms while respecting any privacy guidelines through its bespoke privacy feature that only end-users can release.

“The Unique function of Roke Guardian is the cloud video surveillance. It is one of the Police’s best investigative tools for theft and vandalism and can’t be stolen since it’s in the cloud, cost-effective and scalable,” Mr. Sekaziga noted.

According to Grace Matsiko, Chairman of The Uganda Private Security Association (TUPSA), the need for enhanced security and safety of both people and their property cannot be emphasized enough and it is essential that people and organizations make use of such opportunities.

“I applaud Roke Telkom for their leadership in innovation in security for the home and for businesses and organizations, especially cloud-based” Matsiko commended.

He observed, “Criminals today go-ahead to destroy physical recording equipment once they identify where it is, making it difficult to know the criminal.

Solutions like Roke Guardian gives property or business owners and investigators the ability to have the recordings in a hard-to-reach place and accessible by the right parties, thereby providing a further layer of security for users of this innovative product.”

One in three Ugandans experiences crime-related justice problems. Most commonly, people experience petty crime such as theft.

Over a half of all crime incidents are abandoned by the victim. When people take legal action, they most often seek help from the police or their family members.

However, crimes without clear evidence, especially petty crime often remain unresolved. Therefore, this development is apt to reduce the occurrences of such incidents.