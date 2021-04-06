New Report Reveals Illicit Trade in East Africa
Africa Markets

New Report Reveals Illicit Trade in East Africa

Godfrey IvudriaComment(0)

East Africa 6th April 2021: A new Counter Extremism Project report reveals illicit trade in East Africa.

East Africa—a key security partner in the war on terror and a principal engine of economic development on the African continent—is being critically undermined by illicit trade, according to the new report An Unholy Alliance: Links Between Extremism and Illicit Trade in East Africa from the Counter Extremism Project (CEP).  

Terror groups such as al-Shabaab and ISIS-linked affiliates in Somalia and Mozambique, as well as Central African militias, urban gangs, and international crime groups, are increasingly targeting East Africa as a destination market for illicit trade, as well as a transport hub for the mass import and export of illegal goods.

Terrorists groups continue to cash in on the illegal ivory trade to pay their soldiers and fund their campaigns of terror, while Somali warlords profit from the thousands of bags of cheap, illicit sugar that are smuggled into Kenya every day.

Meanwhile, the multi-million-dollar illegal tobacco industry funds corruption, insurgency, and the illegal arms trade across the region.

Sir Ivor Roberts, CEP senior advisor and author of the report, outlined the difficulties faced by the region: “As illicit trade networks continue to expand and mature in their sophistication, the cost to East African society has been enormous.

At every link in the illicit chain, economic, social, and political harm is done to East African society, while terror and crime groups grow stronger.”

Many terrorist and extremist groups operating in and around East Africa, including al-Shabaab, ISIS, and the Lord’s Resistance Army, are supported and sustained by the illicit trade, as they continue to benefit from ill-gotten gains.

Asian crime syndicates, Latin American narco-traffickers, and other international crime groups have also earmarked the region as a key location for smuggling narcotics, wildlife, precious stones, and counterfeit goods.

As East Africa struggles to recover from the ravages of the COVID-19 pandemic, Sir Ivor believes the region must prioritise measures which target illicit trafficking.

Sir Ivor said: “The most effective way from the East African region, and the wider international community, to fight extremism, crime, and corruption is to turn off the taps of illicit trade.

This can ensure critical revenues are not lost to the shadow economy but are instead invested in key services.

Combating illicit trade should be the number one priority for East African governments and their international allies.

This issue goes beyond the borders of East Africa, and it is imperative that the international community pay heed.”

Godfrey Ivudria
http://www.busiweek.com

Related Articles

Global Business Forum (GBF) Africa Logo
Africa Industry

Prominent business leaders to mentor high-potential startups

EABW Editor

Business leaders from the UAE and Africa have been selected to mentor high-potential startups as they build their businesses and target new market opportunities. The announcement comes ahead of the 5th Global Business Forum on Africa, taking place on November 18th-19th 2019 in Dubai. The first-of-its-kind mentorship programme aims to foster cross-border cooperation between UAE and African startup […]

Half a million of Ethiopia’s most vulnerable families are set to benefit from a new US$451 million project to increase their resilience to climate shocks in the country’s poorest regions.
Africa EAC Industry

Ethiopia and IFAD to help families adapt to climate shocks in new multi-million dollar project

EABW Editor

Half a million of Ethiopia’s most vulnerable families are set to benefit from a new US$451 million project to increase their resilience to climate shocks in the country’s poorest regions. For more than two decades, climate change has placed major stress on the Ethiopian economy and on people’s livelihoods. Most of the population of lowland […]

The Kenyan business community has said they want a direct route by air to Hargeisa (Somaliland) for them to transport their products terming the route through Mogadishu as hostile.
Africa Industry

Kenyan traders demand direct flights to Hargeisa terming Mogadishu air space hostile

EABW Editor

The Kenyan business community has said they want a direct route by air to Hargeisa (Somaliland) for them to transport their products terming the route through Mogadishu as hostile. This was after Somalia turned back an aircraft transporting 13.6 tonnes of khat (miraa) to Hargeisa, the capital of Somaliland via Somali capital Mogadishu was turned […]