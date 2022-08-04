AMA

New global alliance launched to end AIDS in children by 2030

charlesmulungiComment(0)

NEW YORK, USA, 04 August 2022 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/-While more than three quarters of all adults living with HIV are receiving some kind of treatment, the number of children doing so, stands at only 52 per cent. In response to this startling disparity, UN agencies UNAIDS, UNICEF, WHO, and others, have formed a global alliance to prevent new HIV infections and ensure that by 2030 all HIV positive children can get access to lifesaving treatment.

The new Global Alliance for Ending AIDS in Children by 2030, made up of UN agencies, civil society groups, governments and international partners, was announced at the landmark International AIDS Conference, which comes to a close in Montréal, Canada, on Tuesday.

‘Healthy, informed generation’

Addressing the conference, Limpho Nteko from Lesotho shared her journey from a surprise HIV diagnosis to pioneering the women-led mothers2mothers programme to combat gestational transmission of HIV. Pregnant when diagnosed, Ms. Nteko highlighted the importance of community leadership in combating HIV:

“To succeed, we need a healthy, informed generation of young people who feel free to talk about HIV, and to get the services and support they need to protect themselves and their children from HIV”, she told delegates.

“mothers2mothers has achieved virtual elimination of mother-to-child transmission of HIV for our enrolled clients for eight consecutive years – showing what is possible when we let women and communities create solutions tailored to their realities.” 

Ms. Netko’s emphasis on community leadership will now be backed by the resources of an international coalition.

Four pillars for action

 Together, stakeholders in the alliance have identified four pillars of collective action:

  1. Close the treatment gap among breastfeeding adolescent girls and women living with HIV and optimize the continuity of treatment.
  2. Prevent and detect new HIV infections among pregnant and breastfeeding adolescent girls and women.
  3. Promote accessible testing, optimized treatment, and comprehensive care for infants, children, and adolescents exposed to and living with HIV.
  4. Address gender equality, and the social and structural barriers that hinder access to services.

The potential success of the alliance rests on its unifying nature. UNAIDS Executive Director Winnie Byanyima argues that, “by bringing together new improved medicines, new political commitment, and the determined activism of communities, we can be the generation who end AIDS in children. We can win this – but we can only win together.”

Only through collaboration at all levels of society, can holistic solutions be created to effectively prevent further HIV transmission, said UNAIDS.

By localizing solutions, while mobilizing worldwide commitment and resources, the alliance aims to stimulate innovation and hone the technical excellence needed to solve this pressing issue. 

Distributed by African Media Agency (AMA) on behalf of UN News.

The post New global alliance launched to end AIDS in children by 2030 appeared first on African Media Agency.

Source : African Media Agency (AMA)

charlesmulungi

Related Articles

AMA

African Media Agency (AMA) and Smart Africa Media join forces to deliver quality content for the Africa & Diaspora audience

charlesmulungi

ABIDJAN, Cote d’Ivoire, 21st April 2022 -/African Media Agency (AMA)/- African Media Agency (AMA), a leading pan-African PR and communications firm with footprint across Africa today announced its partnership with leading news house Smart Africa Media. The partnership aims to share stories of economic development and opportunity on the African continent and in the African diaspora to […]

AMA

Thales launches its sixth Cyber Security Operations Center in Morocco to serve the African continent

charlesmulungi

Thales strengthens its status as a cybersecurity leader with the creation of a new Security Operations Center on the African continent, based in Morocco. This operations center provides Moroccan and African administrations and businesses with effective supervision resources in the field of cybersecurity. Increasingly targeted by cyber-attacks, the continent’s businesses witnessed a rise in risk […]

AMA

Drones deliver blood to prevent maternal death in Botswana

charlesmulungi

Drones are providing life-saving care to women in remote parts of the southern African country, Botswana, who otherwise may die in childbirth, thanks to suxpport from the United Nations.  NEW YORK, USA, May 31, 2021,-/African Media Agency (AMA)/-For women in Botswana, especially those living in remote communities where medical supplies and blood may not be in stock, giving birth can be life-threatening. In 2019, […]