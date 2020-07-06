New Digital Festival by the Big 5 to Connect Thousands of Construction Professionals across Africa

On July 21-22, the first ever Big 5 Digital Festival Africa aims to rebuild confidence in the African infrastructure and construction community and define the path to the post-Covid recovery

The global pandemic and restrictions over travel and gatherings are posing unprecedented challenges to businesses, and the building and construction industry is no exception. Technology and event organisers’ experience are bridging the physical gap, providing viable solutions to overcome at least some of today’s pressing issues.

On July 21 and 22, The Big 5 Digital Festival Africa (www.TheBig5DigitalFestivalAfrica.com), a new online platform powered by The Big 5, the largest portfolio of construction events in the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia, will bring together thousands of construction professionals for two days of networking, learning, and business-making in Africa.

The digital event, the first of its kind supporting the infrastructure and construction communities across the continent, aims to build resiliency, boost the industry’s recovery efforts, and help plan ahead for the post-Covid-19 era, connecting businesses and professionals in a safe and convenient way.

One hundred providers of construction solutions from around the globe will present their latest products across the two days of the event. The goal is to establish new business relationships and reinforce the supply chain’s resiliency in a market, the African one, where infrastructure spent in 2021 is expected to increase by 10.8% YoY, according to ABiQ.

Beyond innovative product demonstrations, The Big 5 Digital Festival Africa will deliver insight, inspiration, and direction through a broad education agenda. With an emphasis on business continuity, infrastructure development and investments, digitalisation, governance, and sustainability, the event’s program provides on-point information and intelligence to industry players already active or interested in entering the African market. Confirmed speakers include Ministerial representatives as well as thought leaders from across Africa and beyond.

Muhammed Kazi, Vice President at dmg events, the organisers of The Big 5 Digital Festival Africa, says: “We are thrilled to leverage on our 40 years long experience as organisers of construction events to launch a digital platform serving the African and global construction community during these unprecedented times. The Big 5 Digital Festival Africa aims to help infrastructure and construction stakeholders in Africa reconnect again through over 15 hours of quality networking opportunities, join forces, get inspired, and envision novel solutions for the industry’s future.”

Mr. Abdulaziz Nasser Al Khalifa, Chief Executive Officer, Qatar Development Bank, states: “Qatar Development Bank (QDB) was established in 1997 as a developmental organization with the primary objective of empowering Qatari entrepreneurs through a wide range of financial, business, incubation, and technical support services, as well as access to local and international markets, while accelerating the growth, development and diversification of the SME ecosystem and the country’s economy. QDB launched the export development agency ‘Tasdeer’ in 2011, to develop and promote non-hydrocarbon exports from Qatar in international markets and service all Qatari exporters. We are participating at BIG5 Digital Festival Africa with 20 Qatari Manufacturing Companies who are targeting the African market as the continent is increasingly seen as the next frontier for economic growth and development.”

Benjamin Gossage, B2B Sales & Marketing Director at Canon Central and North Africa, said: “We are excited to join The Big 5 Digital Festival Africa to effectively and conveniently engage with thousands of industry professionals in Africa, ignite their imagination, boost operational efficiencies, and drive business success thanks to Canon’s creative applications.”

The Big 5 Digital Festival Africa is free to attend and supported by Platinum Sponsors Toolkit, Canon, Decoral System, METALCO Srl, and Qatar Development Bank (QDB), and Gold Sponsors Everest, Gulf Acrylic Industries, Therra Wood, Wonderfloor, MIAKOM, and Shamal Plastic Industries.