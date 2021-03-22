New Appointment Head Corporate Banking-KCB Bank Uganda
Africa Jobs & career

Godfrey IvudriaComment(0)

Ramla is a seasoned Banker with significant industry-wide experience in corporate and SME business development, having worked in financial services for over 13 years.

She also has vast experience in strategy formulation and implementation, relationship management, credit risk management and structured financing, among others.

She joins KCB Bank from NCBA Bank (formerly NC Bank) where she was heading the Corporate and Commercial business. Ramla started her career as an SME Relationship Manager at Bank of Africa and has grown through the ranks to her current position.

Ramla holds an MBA from Edinburgh Business School- Herriot Watt University and a Bachelor’s degree in International Business from United States International University -Nairobi.

She is passionate about adding value to businesses by providing solutions that will create efficiency and sustainable growth.

She is keen to see many women in leadership roles and ensures to pass on knowledge to pave the way for others.

She is married with two adorable children.

Godfrey Ivudria
http://www.busiweek.com

