Naalya Residents Excited as Carrefour Market Nears Opening

Residents of Naalya, Kyaliwajjala and the surrounding areas will in the coming months have even more reason not to move to the city for shopping as a Carrefour Market will be opening up shop in their locale.

Dates for the official opening haven’t been announced yet. However, what is evident is that preparations to have the store serving the community before the new year are in high gear at the Naalya-based Metroplex Mall.

The mall that was opened in 2011 was last year sold to Gateway Delta, a Mauritius based company as a redevelopment opportunity. Already, there are several companies, both local and foreign that have booked space at the mall. The exciting of them all is the Carrefour Market. This will be the second store to be opened in the country by the Dubai-based Majid Al Futtaim Group. The store is renowned for its diverse range of products as well as low pricing and as such, residents of the area need not trek all the way to Oasis Mall to get the same service.

The location of Metroplex shopping mall is ideal from a retail point of view, especially with the construction of the new access road from Kyaliwajjala-Naalya road, its proximity to the Kampala northern by-pass and affluent areas of Ntinda, Naalya, Namugongo, among others.

Currently, signage has been put up all around the Metroplex Mall showing that the Carrefour Market will be opening in the area soon. Construction work has been ongoing at the complex with the parking lot complete and a number of other businesses already operational.

The Carrefour market in Naalya is expected to offer employment to about 200 people.