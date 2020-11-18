MultiChoice Uganda to Redefine Entertainment During the Festive Season

Kampala 18th November 2020; MultiChoice Uganda the home of great pay-tv entertainment in Uganda has today launched a Festive Season offer for customers who purchase DStv or GOtv to access their favorite TV content.

World over, the December holiday is one that is sought after by many individuals as friends and families are united for the joyous celebration, with the key highlight being the Christmas season, and close of the year in anticipation of a new year. The offer therefore seeks to redefine entertainment during the festive season and will run from 16th of November until 16th of January 2021.

Commenting on the festive campaign by MultiChoice Uganda, Joan Semanda Kizza, the PR and Communications Manager at MultiChoice Uganda mentioned that, “The festive holiday is one that is akin to sharing, caring, giving and celebrating and as MultiChoice, we are doing the same for our new customers who will be required to purchase a bundle package of DStv or GOtv set and hardware at a special price offer.”

Kizza revealed that, “customers will access a full DStv Kit, installation and one month to DStv Access at a fee of Ushs. 159,000 while those on GOtv Max, will get a Pizza Decoder and one month of GOtv Max at Ushs. 89,000 subscription.”

Patricia Kiconco, the Head of Customer Experience and Care Operations at MultiChoice Uganda noted that, “MultiChoice remains committed to delivering the best video entertainment experience in Ugandan by telling the best local and international stories, giving access to nail-biting sporting action and up-to-the-minute news, as well as leading international series, movies, documentaries and children’s entertainment, hence the offer will enable the access the this thrilling content.”

“We have just launched the Timeless Dizi channel, a pop up movie channel (111), and will also be brining you TV47 from Kenya. The pop up movie channel will focus on some of the best movies we have shown on tv so far,” Kiconco added. “Our content slate is sure to bring family and friends together this Festive Season. As always, our commitment is to enrich the entertainment experience for our customers this Festive Season,” Kiconco concluded.

GOtv customers will be treated to a content mix of thrilling international shows for every taste namely; Ring of Fire on Zee World, new seasons of Tyler Perry’s House of Payne on BET and America’s Funniest Home Videos on Fox, the Police Academy franchise on TNT and Mean Girls on M-Net Movies 4. Selected GOtv channels will offer Christmas-themed shows and movies, the Kardashian Kristmas special on E! Entertainment, BET will offer a week of Christmas movies from 21 to 27 December, The Best Man Holiday will offer a romantic and festive storyline with a stellar ensemble cast.

Young minds will also be entertained and educated through GOtv’s wide array of programming including NatGeo Wild’s Africa Wild special in December – a whole month highlighting all new natural history specials on the beautiful and diverse content of Africa. More fun awaits with a whole lot of animated content on the Kidz Club on M-Net Movies 4 plus holiday stunts on Cartoon network, Da Vinci and Nickelodeon.

Kizza said that, “we are coming to the close of 2020, and we continue to extend appreciation to our customers who have journeyed with us throughout the year, as we remain committed to our promise of delivering the best home entertainment in Uganda, through MultiChoice flagship brands; DStv and GOtv.”

“Many families in Uganda and world over may not have the opportunity of enjoying outdoor activities during the festive season as it has been previously due to the unprecedented times, and through a blend of content that will be featured on DStv and GOtv channels we believe these special memories and bonding moments will be created,” she stated.

“The recent push on Showmax, where customers can access some of our best content, including sports on Showmax Pro at an affordable price point will come in handy this festive season. You will be able to enjoy your favorite content, on-the-go, and we are in the process of finalizing agreements with more telecom companies in Uganda to ease your payments,” Kizza concluded.

The Festive campaign only applies to new customers; existing DStv/GOtv customers will not be able to add a new device or service under this offer, however they will be notified of other special offers as applicable.