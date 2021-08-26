MultiChoice Uganda Premiers Chapterz-Drama Series
MultiChoice Uganda Premiers Chapterz-Drama Series

Godfrey Ivudria

Chapterz, a new drama series has premiered on Pearl Magic Prime.

According to the show’s producer Rhonnie Nkalubo Abraham, Chapterz is an adaptation of “Ekiryaatabaala”, a local play by Bakayimbira Dramactors. The drama series seeks to unravel family secrets of society’s upper echelon.

The inspiration of this story dates back from 2001 when a play called “Ekiryatabaala” by the Bakyimbira Dramactors took Ugandan theatre by a storm, including Nkalubo the Chapterz director.

“Chapterz is about a perfect family and a perfect mess, this family is so good to be so bad, and within every Chapter there are hidden verses” he said as he hinted on the synopsis of the show.

“When I approached Charles James Ssenkubuge, the author of the play to ask for permission to produce it, he was concerned that we would not do it justice. We however agreed to do a pilot first, which was shot in two episodes, and later on given a go ahead for an adaptation.” Nkalubo added.

“Through Chapterz, we have addressed most of the issues in our society, especially what happens behind the confines of most gated communities of the wealthy/ middle class society.” He concluded.

The TV drama series premiered on Wednesday, August 11th on Pearl Magic Prime and will be airing every Wednesday and Thursday at 7.30pm.

“We are trying to adapt our content to make sure that when a Ugandan watches it, they feel like they are relating to it. This is what we are doing with Chapterz and a lot of content you are going to see on Pearl Magic.

We want to show Uganda as authentically as we possibly can.” Commented Joan Semanda Kizza, the PR and Communications Manager at MultiChoice Uganda.

Chapterz drama series stars big names including Laura Kahunde, Aisha Kyomuhangi, Ssali Damascus, and Henry Mpinga Ssempijja among others.

 

