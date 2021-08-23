MultiChoice, Rubis Energy to Reward Customers

Monday, 23rd August 2021, Kampala, Uganda. Multichoice Uganda, the home of great Pay TV entertainment has today announced its partnership with Rubis Energy, one of Uganda’s petroleum companies.

This partnership will see several Ugandans receive exciting rewards for simply taking part in an exciting cook-off challenge dubbed “the lockdown chefs.”

While officially making this announcement, Joan Semanda Kizza the PR and Communications Manager MultiChoice Uganda revealed that the competition will be one like no other, as all those that learnt and perfected their cooking during the lockdown will get rewarded.

“Now each and every lockdown chef can get rewarded for getting better at cooking. The mechanics to this competition are simple, all you have to do is actively watch the House of Chefs show, follow MultiChoice and Rubis energy social media platforms, that will announce the different cooking challenges for you to participate in.” Semanda said

Winners in this competition stand a chance to win amazing prizes from MultiChoice and Rubis Energy. Some of the prizes include an assortment of cooking hampers from MultiChoice and full sets of 12kgs and 6 Kgs of gas cylinders of K-gas.

Rebecca Nassiwa the Marketing, Communication and Brand manager Rubis Energy Uganda said, “Rubis Energy Uganda acquired all Kobil and Delta stations with a new energy to fuel all Ugandans needs.

With one of them being a safe and quality cooking companion, K-gas. She further noted that Rubis offers home delivery services for all its customers such that K-gas is accessible for all.

“K- gas has made cooking safe, clean and enjoyable for all that use it. Through this competition we are certain that the winners will experience the fun in cooking sumptuous meals safely in the comfort of their homes,” she added.

The first cook-off challenge is scheduled to start on the 27th of August immediately after the House of Chefs show that happens every Friday at 10 pm on Honey TV.

Viewers are encouraged to share their cooking try-outs, with friends and family across social media, while they tag @DStvUganda, @RUBiSEnergyUganda, @RUBiSEnergyUG1 and @SheilahGashumba on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

“The show’s host Sheilah Gashumba will through her social media platforms judge together with the general public, as well as announce the lucky winners on a weekly basis.

We believe that this show is tailored for the foodies, food bloggers, and basic lovers of real entertainment. Catch all the episodes of this show on Africa’s first original lifestyle channel, Honey TV channel 173 on DStv.