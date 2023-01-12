MultiChoice Africa Appoints Group Corporate Affairs Executive
We are pleased to announce that Dr. Keabetswe Modimoeng has been appointed as Corporate Affairs and Stakeholder Relations Group Executive for Multichoice Africa with effect from January 2023.

Dr. Modimoeng will report to Collen Dlamini (Group Executive Corporate Affairs), and he will be a member of the Multichoice Africa Executive Team.

Dr Modimoeng is the former executive chairperson of the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA).

His achievements at ICASA include the historic radio frequency spectrum auction in 2022, which was widely hailed as a key structural economic reform to improve competition in the South African economy.

He is a former award-winning Sunday Times journalist, held a corporate communications role at Anglo American (Kumba Iron Ore) as well as corporate citizenship manager for Samsung Electronics (Africa).

“Kea is a seasoned leader with over 15 years’ experience in corporate communications, stakeholder relations, government and regulatory affairs.

He will play a key role in helping us to navigate the challenging and complex communication, stakeholder and regulatory landscape across 49 countries outside South Africa.

We are truly excited to have him onboard and wish him great success.” said Fhulu Badugela, Multichoice Africa Holdings CEO.

He holds an MBA- best dissertation award from Regent Business School and PhD in Management Sciences from Durban University of Technology.

He also completed a Senior Executive Fellows programme at the Harvard Kennedy School as well as an Executive Development Programme from the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania.

