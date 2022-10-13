MTF Academy Celebrates the Next Generation of African Storytellers

Now in its 3rd cohort, the MultiChoice Talent Factory (MTF) has proven that the African entertainment industry is ripe with gripping stories that are waiting to be told.

This was made clear at the MTF Academy’s annual graduation event – where 57 students across three academies in West, East and Southern Africa demonstrated the calibre of talent that exists in Africa.

Through their hard work and dedication, they have developed skills that will help them achieve their filmmaking goals.

In addition to the student receiving qualifications accredited by the Academy’s three partner universities – University of Zambia, Kenyatta University in Kenya and Pan Atlantic University in Nigeria – top graduates from each of the three academies were presented with the incredible opportunity to further their development with internships sponsored by MTF partner organisations.

“Since its inception, MultiChoice has been deeply committed to its African roots. The company recognises the vast potential that Africa has to offer the world in terms of its creative industries, and this graduation is proof of this bold commitment,” says Kenya Academy Director Victoria Goro.

The top graduates who were awarded an eight-week scholarship at the New York Film Academy (NYFA) are Melkamu Haile from Ethiopia, Lushinjilo Victor Kasanga from Zambia and Adedamola Akapo from Nigeria.

The top graduates awarded a two-week Bollywood internship, co-sponsored by Zee World are Emmanuel Horla Nuvor from Ghana, Audrey Egesa from Kenya and Yvonne Feresu from Zimbabwe.

Additionally, top graduates Oluwatoyosi Fowode from Nigeria, Kenneth Msanjila from Tanzania and Larona Dichaba have been awarded with a two-week internship at a local film and TV production in South Africa.

Alongside the graduates’ family members, government officials, high commissioners, MTF partner organisations and stakeholders also attended the illustrious graduation ceremony in support.

“MultiChoice congratulates the Class of 2022 on their achievements and looks forward to working alongside these talented graduates to bring uniquely African stories to homes and cinemas across the continent,” said MultiChoice Northern Africa Regional Director Kobus Bezuidenhout.

The MTF initiative has enjoyed continued success thanks to its strong partnerships with renowned organisations such as NYFA, Dolby Studios, Canon, Zee World, Pan-Atlantic University in Nigeria, Kenyatta University in Kenya, and the University of Zambia.

“No doubt that we are proud to have another set of Ugandan students graduate from the Academy. It is a great contribution towards promoting the local film industry and artists in the country while offering a great platform for them to showcase their art and craft through film production.

This is also a celebration of young African talent and we are confident that the skills attained from this training will enable them tell their stories far and wide while creating opportunities for other creatives,” Joan Semanda Kizza the PR and Communications Manager MultiChoice Uganda added.

The MTF Academy provides a 12-month accredited programme in filmmaking. As part of their curriculum, the students participated in various courses under the tutelage of seasoned industry professionals from all over the continent, including Nigerian filmmaker Tunde Kelani and veteran Kenyan producer Appie Matere.

The final requirement of their curriculum was to create and develop feature films, which will be launching on DStv local channels.