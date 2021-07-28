Movit, KikuubOOnline Partner for E-Commerce

Kampala, 27th July 2021: Movit Products the Leading Manufacture of Baby Care, Hair Care and Skin Care Products in Ugandan has Tuesday, July 27th announced a partnership with KikuubOOnline where Movit customers will access MPL products on the KikuubOOnline store.

This was revealed at KikuubOOnline Offices in Ntinda industrial area.

The partnership is aimed at enhancing e-commerce adoption by the market through extending affordable and convenient avenues for MPL customers to purchase products anywhere at any time via KikuubOOnline.

Welcoming the partnership, Caroline Remi, Senior Manager Market Operations at Movit Products mentioned that, “Our partnership with KikuubOOnline comes at a time when there is the steady growth of the e-commerce platform where KikuubOOnline operates, an enabling platform for us to have more avenues where our customers can access our products at anytime and anywhere.

The partnership will deliver Skin Guard hand sanitizer for free to up 1,200 shoppers who place orders on the KikubOOnline platform starting on 27th July 2021.”

“Convenience and value for money is what customers usually look out for as they purchase products and consume the services, this has required us to create invest in diverse channels where our clients can access the products as and when they need them, and with the partnership with KikuubOOnline and enhancement of innovative approaches, I believe we are on the right path of creating the appropriate consumption environment for our customers across the country and beyond.”

According to the Uganda Communication Commissions (UCC) Quarterly Market Performance Report; on the African continent, the enhanced travel restrictions have seen unprecedented adoption and penetration of mobile financial services.

At the end of the first quarter of 2021, the total mobile money accounts on the continent had grown to 562 Million translating into a penetration of 40 lines per 100 inhabitants.

In terms of active accounts, the total number of active mobile financial services, accounts had grown to 160 million translating into an account activity ratio of almost 30%.

Paul Muyobo, Marketing Manager at KikubOOnline noted that “We are pleased to have formed this partnership with Movit Products, given the heritage and dominance that the brand holds in the cosmetics and sanitary care space.”

“E-commerce being on the steady rise, it is key that we incorporate innovative approaches to our service delivery.

This will be made possible if we extend services that not only offer convenience to purchase a product but have the products delivered right at your doorstep like what KikubOOnline does,” remarked Muyobo.

“We look forward to a long-standing mutually valuable relation with Movit, as we both grow the e-commerce space while serving our customers across the country,” Mr. Muyobo concluded.

Starting now, Movit customers can purchase products on KikubOOnline, raging from the Body Care, Haircare and Skincare products.