Movit, Best Personal Care Product Manufacturers
Africa Industry

Movit, Best Personal Care Product Manufacturers

Godfrey IvudriaComment(0)

Kampala, 2nd August 2022–  Movit Products, scooped the Consumers Choice Award 2022 as the: Best Manufacturer of Personal Care, Body, and Hair Care Products in Uganda.

The ceremony was graced by the Minister of Public Service, Muruli Mukasa on behalf of Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja and flanked by the Minister of Trade Industry and Cooperatives, Francis Mwebesa.

The Minister of Public Service handed over the award to Movit Products Managing Director James Bisase Segawa, Group Chief Product Supply Officer Kudzaishe Chivige, and Head of Marketing Robert Kitenda.

Commenting on the achievement shortly after receiving the award, Mr Segawa attributed the victory to consumers who have contributed to business resilience in tough times.

“Regardless of the Covid-19 pandemic that slowed down business, we managed to ensure business continuity with immense support from consumers, he said adding that for over 23 years in the business, our consumers have always been at the heart of everything we do and all our products are designed to meet their needs which explains this victory.”

“We are pleased to have been recognised for our strong consumer centricity. It is indeed very heartening to see our efforts bear fruits and we are looking forward to nurturing brand love through many more impactful and unmissable innovations,” he said.

The Consumer Choice Awards recognise businesses and individuals that value customer service, integrity, and professionalism.

The winners of the awards are derived from statistical independent market research of consumers’ opinions on brand reputation, customer satisfaction, and business excellence on quality of service, value, professionalism, and integrity.

The just received accolade is an addition to the several awards Movit Products has won over years. Last year alone Movit Products scooped several awards including; Digital Impact Award- Africa, East African Brand Quality Award, and People’s Choice Award, among others owing it all to our customers.

Godfrey Ivudria
http://www.busiweek.com

Related Articles

South Sudan and Egypt have signed a Memorandum of Understanding regarding cooperation in the field of downstream oil and gas.
Industry Resources

South Sudan focuses on returning all its oilfields to production, targets 250,000 barrels per day

EABW Editor

South Sudan’s Minister of Petroleum Awow Daniel Chuang has said that they are committed to upholding the OPEC and non-OPEC Declaration of Cooperation in accordance with the Declaration, OPEC member states, together with non-OPEC members, agreed in 2016 to voluntary production adjustments. “We are committed to upholding the OPEC and non-OPEC Declaration of Cooperation to […]

Industry Markets

Lack of awareness a threat to life insurance uptake

EABW Editor

BY PAUL TENTENA KAMPALA, UGANDA- Little awareness about the different insurance products and benefits is proving to be a key factor hampering Uganda’s life insurance penetration. Sector players said in Kampala that though this is still a key factor, life insurance uptake is steadily increasing as awareness is being intensified. Arjun Mallik the CEO Prudential […]

Uganda Cranes Head coach Sebastien Desabre
Africa Industry Uncategorised

Uganda names AFCON squad to camp in Abu Dhabi

EABW Editor

Uganda Cranes Head coach Sebastien Desabre has recalled Canadian based midfielder Mike Azira to a list of players for the camp in Abu Dhabi in preparation for the forthcoming AFCON Finals in Egypt. The Montreal FC star Mike Azira, who last featured for the Uganda Cranes in the 2017 AFCON in Gabon, was ignored for […]