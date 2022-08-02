Movit, Best Personal Care Product Manufacturers

Kampala, 2nd August 2022– Movit Products, scooped the Consumers Choice Award 2022 as the: Best Manufacturer of Personal Care, Body, and Hair Care Products in Uganda.

The ceremony was graced by the Minister of Public Service, Muruli Mukasa on behalf of Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja and flanked by the Minister of Trade Industry and Cooperatives, Francis Mwebesa.

The Minister of Public Service handed over the award to Movit Products Managing Director James Bisase Segawa, Group Chief Product Supply Officer Kudzaishe Chivige, and Head of Marketing Robert Kitenda.

Commenting on the achievement shortly after receiving the award, Mr Segawa attributed the victory to consumers who have contributed to business resilience in tough times.

“Regardless of the Covid-19 pandemic that slowed down business, we managed to ensure business continuity with immense support from consumers, he said adding that for over 23 years in the business, our consumers have always been at the heart of everything we do and all our products are designed to meet their needs which explains this victory.”

“We are pleased to have been recognised for our strong consumer centricity. It is indeed very heartening to see our efforts bear fruits and we are looking forward to nurturing brand love through many more impactful and unmissable innovations,” he said.

The Consumer Choice Awards recognise businesses and individuals that value customer service, integrity, and professionalism.

The winners of the awards are derived from statistical independent market research of consumers’ opinions on brand reputation, customer satisfaction, and business excellence on quality of service, value, professionalism, and integrity.

The just received accolade is an addition to the several awards Movit Products has won over years. Last year alone Movit Products scooped several awards including; Digital Impact Award- Africa, East African Brand Quality Award, and People’s Choice Award, among others owing it all to our customers.