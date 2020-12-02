Africa Social

More than 600 Youth Enroll for Elevate Mentorship Program

Godfrey IvudriaComment(0)

More than 600 youth are currently benefitting from the mentorship program which was launched by Boundless Minds in partnership with Coca-Cola Beverages Africa in Uganda (CCBA) in October this year.

Dubbed ‘Elevate’ the program seeks to empower youth with work ready skills to support their school-to-work transition. There is no doubt COVID-19 disrupted the lives of young people in various ways. This program provides youth with a meaningful way to spend their time.

“The progress and impact we have made with Elevate! keeps surprising me. Before this year started, it didn’t seem possible that we’d be able to train and impact the career and work fortunes of hundreds of young people, in one go. To be able to do that now, with numbers exceeding 600 mentees, for me is the epitome of what we seek to achieve,” commented Benjamin Rukwengye, Founder and Chief Executive of Boundless Minds.

“Of course, I know that we can, should and will definitely do more but I am excited that we are introducing this many young people to skills and knowledge that will prepare them for life, work and entrepreneurship,” he further added.

Elevate! is designed to be low-cost and low maintenance so that the youth can engage in it fully online. As part of the program, Boundless Minds is lead in administering the training, assessments and tracking engagement and participation. The talk topics involve staff of Coca-Cola Beverages Africa, professionals and Alumni of Boundless Minds.

Participants are enrolled on a rolling basis, primarily using The Mentor to access content in form of best practices, graphics and text. This is supplemented with WhatsApp groups for on-spot learning through mentorship sessions, thematic articles and videos. The mentorship period will run till December 10th, 2020.

“Well, I joined it after two weeks of it starting, to be honest I didn’t know what I would gain. But so far! I’ve learnt a lot, I’ve learned how to write my CV, what I need to fill my CV, my presentation skills have become better. I’ve been experimenting with apps like PowerPoint, WordPress, all that. Basically, for me, it has helped to get out of my shell. So many youths feel shadowed by Peers knowing “more” than them, yet all it needs is to find the right mentors and inspiration. I believe Elevate does that,” said Kukundakwe Precious Liz, Elevate Program Mentee.

Among the Corporate Social Investments priorities for Coca-Cola is investing and supporting youth and women in communities they operate in. This program aligns with the overall objective of the company to empower communities in which they operate in thereby creating a shared future for all.

“Our Vision; Refresh the world and make a difference is our north star. At Coca-Cola, we are always committed to support the communities and the youth are a big portion of the communities that we have in Uganda. We have energized youth in Uganda that we must empower to harness their full potential.

As part of our initiatives, we have different programs in Coca-Cola. One of them is a program called the “ Graduate Trainee Program where we bring a lot of young energetic people from different universities across Uganda and we give them all the mentorship they need to give for them to achieve what they want to achieve in life. I can attest to the power of mentorship in my own professional growth having gone through the same program. School is important but I believe there are far more important things that we can learn from different leaders across the organization and industry,” Melkamu Abebe, General Manager, Coca-Cola Beverages Africa in Uganda.

The first cohort under the program runs till December 20th and with the second cohort expected to start enrollment next year. Dates and timelines will be communicated once confirmed.

Godfrey Ivudria
http://www.busiweek.com

Related Articles

Internationally unrecognized Somaliland is shifting gear towards her push for self-determination through sports.
Africa Industry Social

Somaliland looking for self-determination through sports

EABW Editor

Internationally unrecognized Somaliland is shifting gear towards her push for self-determination through sports. Somaliland declared its independence in 1991 after the Somali civil war had broken out in 1988, and now claims the territory that was once part of the British Somaliland protectorate. Despite their government controlling most of the area that it claims, and […]

Uganda government has written to its Kenyan counterparts regarding the confiscated 23 tonnes of Lato Milk products produced by Pearl Dairies Ltd.
Africa Agribusiness EAC Industry

Uganda gives Kenya 14-Days Ultimatum to release confiscated Lato Milk

EABW Editor

Uganda government has written to its Kenyan counterparts regarding the confiscated 23 tonnes of Lato Milk products produced by Pearl Dairies Ltd. According to Uganda’s Trade Minister Amelia Kyambadde, through the Foreign Affairs Ministry, they have written to the Kenyan government to give an update and response within 14 days. “Kenya exports more goods to […]

President Musa Bihi and President Conde
Africa Industry

Somaliland makes diplomatic step forward as President Bihi visits Guinea

EABW Editor

Somaliland has made another diplomatic breakthrough with the state visit of the country’s president Musa Bihi Abdi to Guinea. President Bihi was on a state visit to the West African nation of Guinea earlier in the week, on invitation by President Alpha Conde. The visit is a sign of Somaliland’s acceptance across the African continent […]