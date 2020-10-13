Africa Tourism

Mo Farah Named Djibouti Ports Ambassador

Godfrey IvudriaComment(0)

By Odindo Ayieko

British long distance runner Mo Farah has been appointed Ambassador of Djibouti Ports and Free Zones Authority.

Farah was named ambassador on the day Djibouti set up the redevelopment of the historical port into a Business district.

“We are delighted to be joined by Mo Farah at the ceremony to launch the regeneration of the Port of Djibouti. DPFZA is thrilled to have Sir Mo as our ambassador and look forward to collaborating on future projects,” the Djibouti Port management tweeted.

“Links between Djibouti and Sir Mo Farah are deep, and we are proud to work together to unleash Africa’s potentials,” it added.

Curiously though, Farah whose family hails from neighbouring Somaliland will be the ambassador of the Djibouti Port which is in competition with the Somaliland Port of Berbera which is also in its final stages of refurbishment by the Dubai Ports (DP World.

The Port of Berbera will also have a Free Zones area similar to that in Djibouti.

Born on March 23, 1983, to a family from Gabiley in Somaliland, Farah is from the Isaaq clan, and Jibril Abokor sub-clan.

Djibouti President Ismail Omar Guelleh launched the regeneration works of the port which will be transformed into an East African business district. The project, according to DPFZA will have a profound impact on the future course of our country and advance Djibouti’s Vision 2035.

“Development of infrastructure is at the centre of our vision to transform Djibouti into a regional, indeed global, trade hub,” DPFZA said.

Godfrey Ivudria
http://www.busiweek.com

