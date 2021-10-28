Midea Boosts Global Manchester City Partnership

The global home appliances giant adds more high visibility assets and bolsters experiential content for football fans

MANCHESTER, England, 28 October 2021 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- Midea and Manchester City today announced an amplification to its global partnership which kicked-off in January 2020. Throughout this partnership, Midea has produced engaging digital content, which has been extremely popular with City fans around the world. Most notably, the #MideaHomeChallenge that kept fans entertained during lockdowns when several Manchester City players challenged fans to show their football skills interacting with their home appliances in unique ways.

Also, the Midea #WorldClass Awards campaign that celebrated the Club’s, and especially players’ #WorldClass performances during the 2020/21 season. Midea’s innovative, humorous, and funny awards show, moderated by City legends Paul Dickov and Shaun Wright-Phillips, attracted millions of views and engagements from global fans when nine different #WorldClass trophies were voted on, and subsequently awarded to, their favourite City players.

This season, hand in hand with the Etihad Stadium’s new top-notch and world leading two-tier LED display system, Midea now has 12 LED slots at every Manchester City home match to showcase their extensive range of smart home appliances across all categories to over hundreds of millions global consumers and football fanatics.

“Midea’s global visibility is still fairly small compared to our ambitions. Partnering with Manchester City – awarded the most innovative sports team in the world and with their philosophy to combine playing the most attractive football to watch, with a very successful outcome – gives us great global visibility in front of over hundreds of millions of fans, and a business partner with the same high ambitions towards the future.” said Eric Wang, VP Midea Group and President & CEO of Midea Group’s International Business Division.

“There are 55,000 fans in the stadium, but hundreds of millions of Manchester City fans among the 3.5 billion football fans all around the world watching on TV and Social Media at home – and home is where we are. Hence, in Midea we are delighted to showcase our commitment and ambitions to millions and billions of fans who are enjoying football from their homes.

“We aim to show all City and football fans our wide range of smart home appliances that enable them, as our slogan states ‘make yourself at home’ to ‘feel even more @home’. Therefore, apart from bolstering our global brand presence, we are looking forward to igniting excitement to our global consumers throughout the entire season and bringing people closer together, enjoying their homes even more – also especially during these still unprecedented times.” Wang continued.

“Manchester City’s partnership with Midea has gone from strength to strength and we are delighted to further deepen our relationship. Midea has shown great understanding in how to engage with City fans around the world by producing some of our strongest performing social media content in recent seasons and we’re now looking forward to expanding this partnership into community outreach and further smart product integration.” said Roel de Vries, City Football Group’s Group Chief Operating Officer.

Midea will also extend its relationship to help support the community by partnering with the Club’s renowned ‘City In The Community’ programme, to explore ways to tackle social challenges. Over the coming months, the Club will also be integrating industry-leading Midea smart home appliances across the Etihad Campus to provide enhanced facilities for players and fans alike.

In addition to the commitment with the Manchester City Men’s team, Midea is also the exclusive global Home Appliances, White Goods and HVAC partner of the Manchester City Women’s team and a main partner of Manchester City’s City Football Group sister club, New York City FC which plays in the MLS.

About Manchester City Football Club

Manchester City FC is an English Premier League club initially founded in 1880 as St Mark’s West Gorton. It officially became Manchester City FC in 1894 and has since then gone onto win the European Cup Winners’ Cup, seven League Championship titles, including five Premier League titles (2012, 2014, 2018, 2019, 2021), and six FA Cups. Manchester City FC is one of 11 clubs comprising the City Football Group and counts New York City FC and Melbourne City FC among its sister clubs.

Under manager Pep Guardiola, one of the most highly decorated managers in world football, the Club plays its domestic and UEFA Champions League home fixtures at the Etihad Stadium, a spectacular 55,000 seat arena that City have called home since 2003. Today, the Stadium sits on the wider Etihad Campus, which also encompasses the City Football Academy, a state-of-the-art performance training and youth development facility located in the heart of East Manchester. Featuring a 7,000 capacity Academy Stadium, the City Football Academy is also where Manchester City Women’s Football Club and the Elite Development Squad train on a daily basis and play their competitive home games.

About Midea & Midea Group

Midea is one of over 10 brands within the smart home appliance business of Midea Group – a leading global high-technology company ranked #288 at 2021’s Global Fortune 500. Midea Group’s business goes beyond home appliances and comprises of five business pillars: Smart Home, Electro-Mechanical, HVAC & Building Technologies, Robotics & Automation, as well as Digital Innovation. All businesses of Midea Group are striving for one credo: #HumanizingTechnology.

The Midea brand offers one of the world’s most comprehensive product ranges in the smart home appliance industry, specializing in air-treatment (commercial and residential air conditioning solutions), refrigeration, laundry, large kitchen and cooking appliances, small kitchen appliances, water appliances and floor care.

Midea believes in providing surprisingly-friendly solutions by adopting a consumer-centric and problem-solving approach. Going above and beyond for the future, constantly exploring, and inventing to meet the ever-changing consumer demand.

Midea is, among many others, the world’s #1 Air Treatment Brand [1], the world’s #1 Small Cooking Appliances Brand [2], the world’s #1 Air Coolers Brand [3], the world’s #1 Cooling Fans Brand [4], and the world’s #1 Rice Cookers Brand [5].

Midea’s globally 34 production centers and over 150,000 employees in more than 200 countries and regions generated an annual revenue of more than USD 41.4 billion in 2020. Midea’s 28 worldwide innovation centers and the strong commitment to R&D have resulted in more than 62,000 authorized patents to-date.

