Megapipes (Plastic Pipes) Solutions Confirmed as KEPPMA Member

Megapipes Solutions Limited is now a member of the Plastic Pipes manufacturers of Kenya.

KEPPMA confirmed Megapipes membership via a certificate awarded to the company.

The membership is valid until December 2021 and will see Megapipes subscribe to the association’s code of ethics.

Keppma is an entity that ensures plastic pipes manufactured in Kenya are of the right standards and specification. We work hand in hand with the Kenya Bureau of Standards to ensure ethics and sanity is maintained in the plastic pipes industry.

Membership is open to all pipes manufacturing industry, water professionals, architects, building consultants, and plastic pipes raw material suppliers.

Megapipes offers solutions for sustainable stormwater, sanitation, and water storage using innovative world-class technology and unique services tailored to customer needs.

The company was registered in Kenya in 2019.