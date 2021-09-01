Megapipes donate HDPE Culverts-Nessuit

Over 7000 people from the Ogiek community will soon be able to have easier access to social amenities like hospitals and schools once a road to Nessuit centre is completed.

The County government of Nakuru is building a road connecting Nessuit center to the residential and farmlands of the Ogiek Community.

A tributary of the river Ndarugu that divides two sections of the community land, has caused the community to have to use a 3km detour to get to the main tarmac road that connects to Nessuit centre where most of the required social services are available.

But the new road will ease communication to the centre and help the community to easily access the services.

And to ensure there is proper drainage system along the road, a local company Megapipes has also donated Weholite HDPE culverts worth Ksh 600,000 to the county government to help in the construction of the road.

Robert Maina of Megapipes said the donated culvert is ideal for the road because it is corrosion- and abrasion-resistant as well as being very easy to install and will ensure that the drainage system is perfect to keep the road safe from being destroyed by flash floods.

“There were no roads connecting the two sides of the community and given the county government has decided to build the road linking them, as Megapipes we have donated culvert as part of our CSR to the community,” Maina said.

“The culverts will ensure the road is not destroyed when there are flash floods as water will flow freely to the rivers,” added Maina.

The culvert is 12 metres long and 1.5 metres in diameter.

Maina said with adequate ground preparation and minimum equipment; installation of the culvert will take place within a day. This activity is set to take place within a month of the donation.

Once complete, over 250 households with about 7000 people will be able to access social amenities in the towns nearby.