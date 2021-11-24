Meet MultiChoice, Talent Factory Class Uganda 2022
Meet MultiChoice, Talent Factory Class Uganda 2022

23 November 2021 – MultiChoice Uganda is excited to welcome the next generation of passionate young film creatives to the Class of 2022. 4 aspiring Ugandan filmmakers began their 12-month training programme at the MTF Academy in October this year and have now been equipped with educational tools to enable them efficient access and complete their training.

“These final candidates were selected after a rigorous interview and adjudication process by film experts, as well as the regional Academy Director.

They have now been equipped with hi-tech laptops and are now part of the growing MTF alumni network that spans 13 countries, taking African stories to the world.” Said Hassan Saleh, MultiChoice Uganda Managing Director.

The academy’s curriculum is tailored alongside MultiChoice Africa partner institutions Pan-Atlantic University in Lagos, the University of Zambia and the Kenyatta University in Nairobi, which will respectively confer the course qualification upon completion of the academy programme.

In addition, The Henley Business School offers an orientation intervention to the students at the beginning and end of the 12-month programme as well workshops on Business for Creatives focussing on entrepreneurship.

