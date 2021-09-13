MEDIA ALERT/INVITATION

AMA

You are invited to the Africa Young Innovators for Health Award Ceremony
09:30 GMT | 11:30 CEST | 12:30 EAT
Thursday, 16th September 2021
DAKAR, Senegal/GENEVA, Switzerland, 13 September 2021 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- Join the Africa Young Innovators for Health Award official ceremony to celebrate African Innovation on Thursday, 16 September and discover the first-ever winners of this prestigious Award.Today’s changemakers, innovators, and leaders of tomorrow, African Youth have shown their potential in solving pressing healthcare challenges in their communities, even in the face of an unprecedented global pandemic.
The Award is The International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers & Associations (IFPMA) and Speak Up Africa (SUA)’s flagship program celebrating the pioneering young entrepreneurs whose work advances health across the region by helping Award winners bring their innovations to life. The Award focuses on supporting young innovators develop their business ideas and advance promising solutions to support, equip, protect, and train healthcare workers who have been working tirelessly to protect and treat the public amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. This is done through $75,000 in financial support across the three winners, a business mentorship programme, media training, expert advice on IP protection, where relevant, as well as access to a network of supporters and partners working across digital, healthcare, and media.
The three Award winners will be revealed live at the Award Ceremony, where health leaders, innovators, and entrepreneurs will gather online to highlight the important role innovation, especially amongst young people in Africa, plays in tackling some of the most pressing healthcare challenges on the continent.
Award winners will be joined by high-profile personalities who are making an impact on the continental healthcare landscape through policy, innovation, and business. These include (in order of appearance):

  • Elizabeth Ntonjira, Global Communication Director, Amref Health Africa.
  • Professor Awa Marie Coll-Seck, Minister of State of Senegal
  • Thomas B. Cueni, Director General of IFPMA
  • Yacine Djibo, Executive Director, Speak Up Africa
  • Sobel Aziz Ngom, Executive Director, Consortium Jeunesse Sénégal
  • Vèna Arielle Ahouansou, CEO of KEA Medicals
  • Carl Manlan, Business Mentor, Africa Young Innovators for Health Award
  • Pape Amadou Gaye, Founder and Executive Director, Baobab Institute
  • Dr. Moredreck Chibi, Regional Innovation Adviser, WHO AFRO
  • Dr. Lindiwe Makubalo, Assistant Regional Director, WHO AFRO
  • Nicole Kayode, CEO, Medixus
  • Karim Bendhaou, Head, IFPMA Africa Engagement Committee, Head of Africa Bureau, Merck
  • Dr. Margaret Agama-Anyetei, Acting Director of Health and Humanitarian Affairs, African Union Commission

The Africa Young Innovators for Health Award is supported by AMREF Health AfricaBroadReachEcobank AcademyForum Galien AfricaIntraHealth InternationalMicrosoft4Afrikathe Organisation Africaine de la Propriété Intellectuellethe RBM Partnership to End Malaria, and Social Change Factory, alongside our media partners: Africa.comTélésud, and SciDev.Net.
