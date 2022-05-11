AMA

Media Advisory: Under Pressure: Strategies to Improve Access to Medicines to Improve High Blood Pressure in Low- and Middle-Income Countries 

Event hosted by Resolve to Save Lives Will Highlight Problems with Affordability andAvailability of Life-Saving Medication
NEW YORK, USA, 11 May, 2022 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- Although COVID-19 is the most visible pandemic of our lifetime, it’s neither the deadliest nor the most preventable. High blood pressure, known as hypertension, is the world’s leading cause of death, killing more than 10 million people every year, including many in the prime of their lives. Hypertension can be easily controlled with medication, but access and costs are highly unequal, forcing many in low-and-middle-income countries to choose between basic necessities and lifesaving medication. Fewer than one in 10 people with hypertension are treated effectively.

  To launch its latest report, “Under Pressure: Strategies to Improve Access to Medicines to Improve High Blood Pressure in Low- and Middle-Income Countries,” Resolve to Save Lives will host a virtual event to discuss the importance of equitable pricing and access to hypertension medication. Ahead of the Global Health Summit and World Health Assembly, panelists will discuss how government, manufacturers, and civil society can work together to reduce antihypertension medication costs and halt this epidemic.

 WHAT: Join high-level panelists from Resolve to Save Lives, The World Health OrganizationClinton Health Access InitiativeNigeria’s National Primary Health Care Development Agency, and Médecins Sans Frontières to discuss the need for a transformation of the global blood pressure medicines market to make life-saving medicines more affordable and available.

WHEN: Thursday, 12 May 2022, 9:00 AM EDT
 WHERE: To attend the live virtual event, please register here 

WHO
Dr. Tom Frieden, President and CEO, Resolve to Save Lives
Dr. Renu Garg, Senior Vice President, Resolve to Save Lives
Dr. Bente Mikkelsen, Director of the Non-Communicable Disease Department, World Health Organization
Ms. Emily Kobayashi, Senior Director of Non-Communicable Diseases, Clinton Health Access Initiative
Dr. Faisal Shuaib, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer, national Primary Health Care Development Agency in Nigeria
Edwin Mabhena, Head of Clinical Activities, Médecins Sans Frontières
Moderated by Andrew Jack, Financial Times

About Resolve to Save Lives
Resolve to Save Lives is a not-for-profit organization partnering with countries, communities and organizations to prevent 100 million deaths from cardiovascular disease and make the world safer from epidemics. To find out more, visit: https://resolvetosavelives.org or Twitter @ResolveTSL. 

Media Contacts:
Steven Chlapecka, Resolve to Save Lives, [email protected], +1-917-623-0246General Press Inquiries, [email protected]

