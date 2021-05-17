AMA

MEDIA ADVISORY : The Future of Global Health Security – Lessons Learned from Preparedness and Response

Event hosted by Resolve to Save Lives Highlights Global Epidemic Response Successes and Strategies20 May 2021, 9:00 AM EDT
NEW-YORK, USA, 17 May, 2021 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- When COVID-19 hit, the world was not ready. The pandemic has revealed gaps in how the world thinks about, implements and measures epidemic preparedness. It has reinforced the need to work together to prepare for and respond to the next public health threat— and reminds us that we are all connected.

Following the release of its interactive, digital report, Epidemics that Didn’t Happen, Resolve to Save Lives, an initiative of Vital Strategies, will host a virtual event to discuss lessons from past outbreaks, preparedness successes and the need to prioritize funding to fight the next pandemic. Ahead of the Global Health Summit and World Health Assembly, the event will show how it is within our power to build a world that is safer and more secure from future health emergencies. Panelists will discuss how global leaders can invest time and resources for preparedness so we’re all better prepared for the next pandemic. 

WHAT: Join high-level panelists from Resolve to Save LivesNorway’s Ministry of Foreign AffairsUganda’s Ministry of Health, the Pan American Health Organization and the Kenya Red Cross to discuss success stories of outbreak response, how countries can identify potential threats, coordinate responses and effectively communicate as the COVID-19 pandemic evolves.

WHEN: Thursday, 20 May 2021, 9:00 AM EDT

WHERE: To attend the virtual event, please register here

WHO

·     Dr. John-Arne Røttingen, Ambassador for Global Health, Norway Ministry of Foreign Affairs

·     Dr. Tom Frieden, President and CEO, Resolve to Save Lives, an initiative of Vital Strategies

·     Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng, Minister of Health, Republic of Uganda

·     Dr. Sylvain Aldighieri, Deputy Director for Health Emergencies, Pan American Health Organization (PAHO)

·     Annette Msabeni-Ngoye, Deputy Secretary General, Kenya Red Cross

·     Betsy McKay, Senior Writer, Wall Street Journal

To read the full report, please visit: https://preventepidemics.org/epidemics-that-didnt-happen/ 

Distributed by African Media Agency (AMA) on behalf of Resolve To Save Lives.

About Resolve to Save Lives

Resolve to Save Lives, an initiative of the global health organization Vital Strategies, focuses on preventing deaths from cardiovascular disease and by preventing epidemics. It is led by Dr. Tom Frieden, former director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. To find out more, please visit: https://www.resolvetosavelives.org or Twitter @ResolveTSL and @DrTomFrieden.

About Vital Strategies

Vital Strategies is a global health organization that believes every person should be protected by a strong public health system. We work with governments and civil society in 73 countries to design and implement evidence-based strategies that tackle their most pressing public health problems. Our goal is to see governments adopt promising interventions at scale as rapidly as possible. To find out more, please visit www.vitalstrategies.org or Twitter @VitalStrat.

Media Contacts:

·     Steven Chlapecka, Senior Media Strategies, Resolve to Save Lives, [email protected], +1.917.623.0246

·     Erin Sykes, Vice President, Communications, Resolve to Save Lives, [email protected], +1.646.612.0001

