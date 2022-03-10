AMA

Media Advisory : Press Conference- Launch of AMA Academy

ABIDJAN, Côte d’Ivoire, 10 March 2022, /African Media Agency/- Please join African Media Agency on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, for a digital press briefing as we announce the launch of AMA Academy, the first free pan African resource for journalists and media personnel on the continent. After brief opening remarks, CEO, Eloïne Barry, will take questions from participating journalists. 

DETAILS:

Speakers:   Eloïne Barry, Founder & CEO of African Media Agency and AMA Academy 

 Date: Tuesday, March 15, 2022  

Time: 13:00 SAST | 11:00 GMT | 06:00 EST 

 Language: Remarks will be delivered in French and English 

 RSVP:  Please RSVP by clicking here.

About African Media Agency  

African Media Agency (AMA) is an integrated communications agency that unifies PR, creative services, and digital marketing to create strategic, content-rich communications campaigns that inspire action and build value.  

With footprint across Africa, AMA understand the dynamic of the African newsrooms, the challenges that journalists are going through, what makes a story interesting and the different style and editorial culture within the continent. 

 Media contact: 

Amy Minnie [email protected]

