Media Advisory: May 6 Digital Press briefing with Deputy Secretary of State, Wendy Sherman                                                                                                     

EVENT: Please join us on Friday, May 6, 2022, for a digital press briefing with Deputy Secretary of State, Wendy Sherman, who will discuss her current visit to Africa with stops in South Africa, Angola, and Gabon. Deputy Secretary Sherman's meetings focused on bilateral and regional issues, including enhancing health security, promoting trade and investment between Africa and the United States, reinforcing global and regional security, and addressing the climate crisis. After brief opening remarks, Deputy Secretary Sherman will take questions from participating journalists.

DETAILS:

Speakers: U.S. Deputy Secretary of State, Wendy Sherman

Date: Friday, May 6, 2022

Time: 10:00 Washington, D.C. | 14:00 GMT | 15:00 Libreville | 16:00 Johannesburg

Language: English. Simultaneous Portuguese and French interpretation will be offered.

Ground rules: The briefing will be on the record.

Log-in info: To be provided upon RSVP.

RSVP: Please RSVP by clicking here.

Twitter: Follow the conversation at #AFHubPress for the call. Follow us on @AfricaMediaHub.

More details: April 29, 2022 press release: Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Travel to South Africa, Angola, Gabon, and France:

https://www.state.gov/deputy-secretary-shermans-travel-to-south-africa-angola-gabon-and-france/

Wendy Sherman

Biography:

Wendy Sherman, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State

Wendy R. Sherman was confirmed by the Senate on April 13, 2021 and sworn in as the 21st and first female Deputy Secretary of State on April 14, 2021. Prior to assuming this position, Deputy Secretary Sherman was professor of the practice of public leadership and director of the Center for Public Leadership at the Harvard Kennedy School. She was also a Senior Fellow at the School’s Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs, and a Senior Counselor at Albright Stonebridge Group. From 2011 – 2015, Deputy Secretary Sherman served as Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs, where she traveled to 54 countries and led the U.S. negotiating team that reached agreement on a Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action between the P5+1, the European Union, and Iran for which, among other diplomatic accomplishments, she was awarded the National Security Medal by President Barack Obama.

She previously served at the State Department as Counselor under Secretary Madeleine Albright, as Special Advisor to President Clinton and Policy Coordinator on North Korea, and as Assistant Secretary for Legislative Affairs under Secretary Warren Christopher. She also previously served on the President’s Intelligence Advisory Board, was Chair of the Board of Directors of Oxfam America, and served on the U.S. Department of Defense’s Defense Policy Board and Congressional Commission on the Prevention of Weapons of Mass Destruction, Proliferation and Terrorism. Deputy Secretary Sherman attended Smith College and received a B.A. cum laude from Boston University and a master’s degree in Social Work, Phi Kappa Phi, from the University of Maryland. She is married to Bruce Stokes and has a daughter, Sarah, and two grandsons.

LOGISTICS:

Participants should log in to join the conference 10 minutes early.

Participants will be asked to type in their name, press affiliation, and location.

The speaker will give brief opening remarks, and then the moderator will open the floor to questions.

Participants will be instructed to type their questions or indicate to the moderator in the chat that they wish to ask a live question. Journalists may also submit written questions in advance when registering on Eventbrite or via e-mail to [email protected] .

. If you experience technical difficulties during the briefing, you may send an e-mail to [email protected] to alert the moderator to any issues.

