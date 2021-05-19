MEDIA ADVISORY : Free ATS Network Management Webinar: Launch Successful Network Management Practice

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, 19 May, 2021 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- Fragmentation typically increases your customers’ costs and risks and slows down the speed of their service delivery. When an incident occurs for your customers, it may be critical to get a technician dialed in quickly to resolve the issue and get their systems back up and running.

With this in mind, IT News Africa and experts from ATS Network Management are set to provide insights into the ways you can position ITSM and infrastructure solutions with your customers.

Through this free webinar taking place on 27 May 2021 — attendees will learn how to offer their clients true end-to-end network monitoring, analysis, alerting, response, and reporting.

Confirmed speakers include:

· John O Callaghan, Director of Product Marketing at SolarWinds

· Tony Johnson, Product Manager for the Orion Platform & EOC at SolarWinds

· Glenn Lazarus, CEO of ATS Network Management

By attending this webinar, you can help your customers see IT service management differently:

· Learn about SolarWinds ITSM partnership benefits such as training and sales support.

· Find out how your customers can simplify their ever-evolving IT operations management complexities.

· Understand how one unified platform with end-to-end visibility can manage it all—simply.

· Help your customers enhance their network monitoring and management capabilities through the adoption of SolarWinds’ portfolio of connected IT operations management products.

How to participate:

Register for this virtual conference HERE

For more information on this webinar visit: https://itnewsafrica.com/events/event/ats-sponsored-webinar/

Can’t make the live webinar? Register and we’ll send you the recording and slides so you don’t miss out.

