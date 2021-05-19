AMA

MEDIA ADVISORY : Free ATS Network Management Webinar: Launch Successful Network Management Practice

charlesmulungiComment(0)

JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, 19 May, 2021 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- Fragmentation typically increases your customers’ costs and risks and slows down the speed of their service delivery. When an incident occurs for your customers, it may be critical to get a technician dialed in quickly to resolve the issue and get their systems back up and running.

With this in mind, IT News Africa and experts from ATS Network Management are set to provide insights into the ways you can position ITSM and infrastructure solutions with your customers.

Through this free webinar taking place on 27 May 2021 — attendees will learn how to offer their clients true end-to-end network monitoring, analysis, alerting, response, and reporting.

Confirmed speakers include:

·      John O Callaghan, Director of Product Marketing at SolarWinds

·     Tony Johnson, Product Manager for the Orion Platform & EOC at SolarWinds

·     Glenn Lazarus, CEO of ATS Network Management

By attending this webinar, you can help your customers see IT service management differently:

·     Learn about SolarWinds ITSM partnership benefits such as training and sales support.

·     Find out how your customers can simplify their ever-evolving IT operations management complexities.

·     Understand how one unified platform with end-to-end visibility can manage it all—simply.

·     Help your customers enhance their network monitoring and management capabilities through the adoption of SolarWinds’ portfolio of connected IT operations management products. 

How to participate:

Register for this virtual conference HERE 

For more information on this webinar visit: https://itnewsafrica.com/events/event/ats-sponsored-webinar/

[t]: 011 026 0981/2 [e]: [email protected]

Can’t make the live webinar? Register and we’ll send you the recording and slides so you don’t miss out.

Distributed by African Media Agency on behalf of IT News Africa.

The post MEDIA ADVISORY : Free ATS Network Management Webinar: Launch Successful Network Management Practice appeared first on African Media Agency.

Source : African Media Agency (AMA)

charlesmulungi

Related Articles

AMA

Libya shipwreck claims 130 lives despite SOS calls, as UN agencies call for urgent action

charlesmulungi

A shipwreck off the Libyan coast has reportedly claimed the lives of 130 people, despite SOS calls for help, the UN migration agency IOM said on Friday.  NEW YORK, USA, April 26, 2021,-/African Media Agency (AMA)/-The tragedy was confirmed late on Thursday by the volunteer rescue vessel Ocean Viking, which found dozens of bodies floating in the water northeast of Tripoli.  It had been in distress since Wednesday morning, the NGO […]

AMA

Former LRA leader, ex-child soldier, sentenced to 25 years in prison

charlesmulungi

A former leader of the Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA) in Uganda, who himself had been abducted by the rebel group as a child, was sentenced to 25 years imprisonment by the International Criminal Court (ICC) on Thursday.  NEW YORK, USA, May 07, 2021,-/African Media Agency (AMA)/-Dominic Ongwen, 45, was found guilty of 61 charges of […]

AMA

Somalia: UN condemns violence, warns against escalation of fighting

charlesmulungi

The UN Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNSOM) issued a statement on Tuesday, alongside international partners, strongly condemning an outbreak of violence in the capital Mogadishu and urging all sides to “exercise maximum restraint, resume dialogue, and avoid unilateral actions that may lead to a further escalation”.   NEW YORK, USA, April 28, 2021,-/African Media Agency (AMA)/-According to media reports, fighting began on Sunday between pro-Government forces and opposition military […]