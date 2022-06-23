March to Kigali Movement with Over 300 Supporters Calls on Leaders to Eliminate Malaria and Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs) in Africa￼

Every two minutes, an African child dies from malaria. The continent accounts for over 90% of global malaria deaths and over 40 per cent of the global burden of Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs). The Kigali Summit is a historic opportunity for world leaders to reaffirm commitments to end malaria and NTDs.

KIGALI, Rwanda,23 June 2022,-/African Media Agency (AMA)/- The March to Kigali, a campaign led by a group of like-minded civil society organizations from across Africa and supported by Speak Up Africa has garnered the engagement of over 300 signatories. The campaign urges global leaders to prioritize the elimination of malaria and Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs) at the Kigali summit, which takes place today, alongside the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM).

With these diseases disproportionately affecting the vulnerable members of society and adversely impacting Africa’s economic and social development, the March to Kigali campaign garners global attention to accelerate action to end malaria and NTDs on the continent.

Every two minutes, an African child dies from malaria. The continent accounts for over 90% of global malaria deaths and over 40 per cent of the global burden of NTDs is in Africa. Efforts to eliminate these diseases are stifled by inadequate health systems and limited programme funding coupled with less attention and prioritization on the global and regional stage.

This Kigali Summit presents a historic opportunity for world leaders to reaffirm commitments to end these diseases and their untold suffering and misery on billions of people. Through the March to Kigali campaign, we call for domestic resource mobilization for increased and sustained resources aligned with the co-financing requirements of The Global Fund amounting to US$18 billion required to get the world back on track toward building resilient and sustainable systems for health.

“The March to Kigali campaign acknowledges the strength of the Kigali Summit in convening key decision-makers to bring united global attention to malaria and NTDs. These diseases are entirely treatable and preventable but are still a major obstacle to economic and social development in Africa, affecting the most marginalized populations,” says Yacine Djibo, Founder and Executive Director of Speak Up Africa.

The campaign also calls for a renewed focus on integrating malaria and NTDs control and elimination. Multi-disease solutions can potentially improve healthcare system financing efficiencies with existing integration opportunities to benchmark on. For example, Senegal’s National Malaria and Control Program rationalize efforts and costs by using its platform to collect data on both diseases.

The March to Kigali campaign builds on the existing partnerships and platforms of the ‘No to NTDs‘, and ‘Zero Malaria Starts with Me‘ campaigns and aims to secure commitments from national and sub-national stakeholders to end these epidemics by 2030 as part of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). It includes political engagement, private sector engagement, civil society, and youth engagement. Civil society organizations (CSOs) from across Guinea, Ivory Coast, Senegal, Burkina Faso, Ghana, Benin, and Niger are leading the charge by increasing public awareness and political engagement in eliminating malaria and NTDs.

In Sierra Leone, twelve leading recording artists released “Malaria e Don Wan Dae Na Mi Han”, a music video about malaria prevention and treatment. Community health workers in Sierra Leone also received training to be the first line of defense against these diseases, and over 100,000 malaria rapid testing kits were distributed in Burkina Faso. Additionally, the through “Lines of Impact” initiative, the campaign works with African journalists from Benin, Burkina Faso, Ghana, Nigeria, Senegal and Togo to develop quality articles on NTDs and malaria “Neglected tropical diseases received little attention in the media. Mass media can play a huge role in disseminating information, influencing public behavior, to ultimately curtail the spread of disease,” says Dr Charity Binka, The Executive Secretary of the African Media and Malaria Research Network (AMMREN) and country lead of the March to Kigali campaign in Ghana.

More than 300 civil society and local organizations, media outlets, and individuals across the continent have signed the ‘March to Kigali’ call to action, demonstrating the incredible commitment at the country and continental level to ending these diseases.

March to Kigali Country Campaign Leaders

Benin: Dr Odry Agbessi, President, VIA-ME

Burkina Faso: Ida Savadogo, Technical Assistance Program Manager, RAME

Burkina Faso: Zoungrana Irene, Executive Director, Nouvelle Vision

Cameroun: Zeinabou Idé, Program Advocacy Officer, Impact Santé Afrique

Côte d’Ivoire: Kenneth Prudencio, Advocacy manager, ASAPSU

Sierra Leone: Kodah Moses Sorie, Executive Director, NAYE-Salone

Ghana: Dr Charity Binka, Executive Secretary, African Media and Malaria Research Network (AMMREN)

Guinea: Salomon Yedidya Dopavogui, Executive Director, Jeunesse Secours

Niger: Yaou Moussa, Program Manager, Lafia Matassa

Niger: Oumarou Mahamadou, Program Coordinator, CDR (Contribution au Développement Rural)

Senegal: Dame Ndiaye, Executive Director, ANJ

