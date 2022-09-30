Manchester City Legend to Appear at GITEX with Acronis

DUBAI, UAE, September 29th, 2022 – Acronis announced today that former Manchester City and Argentina international footballer, Pablo Zabaleta, will attend GITEX 2022 at the Acronis booth H1 – C58, on Tuesday, October 11th from 1-2 pm local time.

Acronis, the world leader in cyber protection, is also expected to make further announcements during GITEX Global week, once again bringing uniqueness to the event. Zabaleta’s presence comes after Acronis presented at the last GITEX in 2021, in collaboration with its business and sports partners, the world’s first flying electric racing car.

Acronis offers antivirus, backup, disaster recovery, endpoint protection management solutions, and award-winning artificial intelligence-based anti-malware and blockchain-based data authentication technologies through service provider and IT professional deployment models.

Its solutions protect data, applications, and systems in any environment. Acronis Cyber Protect, the company’s flagship product (also available in cloud version), is the first cyber protection solution that integrates backup, disaster recovery, next-generation anti-malware, antivirus, vulnerability assessment, patch management and remote management tools into a single console.

It addresses all Five Vectors of Cyber Protection — ensuring the Safety, Accessibility, Privacy, Authenticity, and Security of data (SAPAS) in the data centre, cloud, and edge devices.

The solutions have open APIs for developers to enable full integration of the platform with other tools they might be using.

Acronis’s latest Cyberthreats Report found that ransomware is the number one threat to organizations and projects damages to exceed US$30 billion by 2023.

In this report, Acronis also highlights that the United Arab Emirates was in the top ten countries with the highest detected rate for malware in June this year.

Cyber protection is critical and vital to all regardless of the sector or size of the organisation. It is something that most leading sports teams around the world are starting to understand, realizing how critical cyber protection is to their team’s results and the continuity of their business.

Having their IT environment, devices and data protected before, during and after a race or a game is no longer an option for sports teams.

Being knowledgeable about cyber risks and putting a strategy in place is something everything organization and individual should have in mind.

“Acronis is the only vendor with a one-stop solution that helps all audiences, from the SME to the enterprise and also the individual, when it comes to full cyber protection.

By being present massively at GITEX this year again, we want to take this opportunity to meet in person with our partners and customers and anyone who might have questions about how we can help them with our innovative technology.

We have tripled our investment into this event because the Middle East region is at the core of our priorities, and we feel that there is still a lot that can be done around educating on cyber risks,” said Pasha Ershow, Senior Vice President APJ & MEA Sales and Global Channel.

Visit Acronis at H1 – C58 and learn more about why top sports teams and companies across industries trust Acronis products and how to do the same.