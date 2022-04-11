Logitech Sponsors Connected Kenya Summit and Showcases How Video Collaboration Enhances the New Hybrid Workspace Experience

Sugan Ganasen, Logitech’s Head of Video Collaboration & Enterprise Business WECA

NAIROBI, Kenya, 11th April 2022 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- Logitech, one the world’s leading PC accessories and peripherals makers, and a pioneer in the hybrid workspace – ensuring that the enterprise experience is the same whether an employee works from home or the office, is sponsoring and participating in the Connected Kenya Summit. This year, taking place 11 – 14 April in Diani, Kwale County, Connected Kenya Summit, the national ICT-based thought leadership forum is entitled, ‘Accelerating Digital Transformation.’

The landmark conference was initiated in 2009 by the Kenyan Ministry of ICT Innovation & Youth Affairs and is implemented by the ICT Authority in collaboration with partners from the private and public sector. “For a decade now, ‘Connected’ has driven development of the ICT ecosystem in Kenya as well as spurred ICT investments and increased partnership between government and the private sector,” says Kenya’s Principal Secretary State Department of ICT and Innovation, Jerome Ochieng.

“The conference is intended to increase networking opportunities with private and public sector ICT decision-makers that will result in fruitful relationships that contribute to the National ICT development agenda and overall economic development,” says Sugan Ganasen, Logitech’s Head of Video Collaboration & Enterprise Business WECA. “The summit will showcase government utilization of ICT for service delivery to citizens, and all visitors will have access to upskilling opportunities and relevant workforce development demonstrations.”

During the conference, Logitech will demonstrate its technology and showcase how video collaboration solutions can support hybrid working models, transform sectors including education and healthcare, drive customer and staff satisfaction, and help organizations foster diversity in the workplace. On display at the Logitech booth will be some of the company’s latest innovations including Rally Bar, a portfolio of next generation video conferencing solutions for small, medium, and large rooms, which work with today’s leading video conferencing services such as Microsoft Teams and Zoom and its portfolio in the personal workspace.

In addition, Logitech will host the ‘Technology in Learning: Emerging learning environment and shaping the future learning environments with smart technologies’ panel discussion. The COVID-19 pandemic brought about a sudden shift to online learning and reinforced the need to enhance the online educational experience, and this panel focus on how to enable learners and teachers alike to familiarize themselves with the digital learning experience and put to rest any apprehensions they may have had about the quality of online education.

“This panel discussion will further the key objective of the Summit and chart a future for a smart nation using ICTs.” Ganasen added. “This lively discussion will contribute to knowledge sharing using case studies, best practices and experiences in the areas of service delivery and accelerating digital services leveraging technology. Every topic shared has become a key national priority and more recently catalyzed by the impact of the pandemic.”

“Video collaboration continues to grow in importance, and organizations across Kenya have experienced first-hand the importance of keeping their teams connected during the past two years. Since hybrid models remain popular and telemedicine and remote learning continue to grow, there is continued increased demand for high quality video collaboration solutions,” says Mahesh Jiandani, Head of Distribution West, East & Central Africa for Logitech. “There are many advantages of our latest innovations, and we are excited to showcase how they can help organizations increase efficiency, innovation, and employee and customer satisfaction here at Connected 2022.”

The public is invited to attend the Connected Summit and visit the Logitech booth.

