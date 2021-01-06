Liebherr Rubber Tyred Gantry Cranes Arrive in Berbera Port

A ship carrying 8 Liebherr rubber tyred gantry cranes docked at the Berbera port of Somaliland Tuesday evening.

The cranes have the capacity to handle six containers plus a truck lane wide and can stack one container over five high.

Berbera port General Manager, Said Hasan confirmed the arrival of the gantry cranes.

In March last year, Liebherr Container Cranes and DP World Berbera signed a contract for the supply of eight rubber tyre gantry (RTGs) for DP World’s terminal in Berbera.

The high performance, variable speed diesel RTGs are six containers plus a truck lane wide and will stack one over five containers high.

The machines are supplied with DGPS autosteering and stack profiling. The machines incorporate Liebherr’s unique eight rope reeving no-sway-system, Liebherr drive systems and simultaneous drive motion to deliver industry leading productivity.

Gantry cameras as well as a laser anti-collision system bring safety enhancements to operations.

The Liebherr machines have been designed using high quality European components, specified for maximum loading conditions, significantly enhancing component life. Remote maintenance and Liebherr’s custom diagnostics and maintenance software, DiaMon3D further enhance the RTGs appeal and help deliver exceptionally low maintenance costs.

The variable speed diesel engine helps reduce running costs and will significantly reduce emissions.

Berbera port already operates three Liebherr LHM 420 mobile harbour cranes, which went into service in early 2019. The new cranes are part of a phased expansion of the port, with phase one including a new 400m quay and a 250,000 m² yard extension.