The expansion of the Berbera Port of Somaliland is set to go a notch higher with the expected arrival of eight rubber-tyred gantry (RTG) cranes.
Africa Industry Maritime

Liebherr Container to supply cranes to DP World’s project in Berbera

EABW EditorComment(0)

The expansion of the Berbera Port of Somaliland is set to go a notch higher with the expected arrival of eight rubber-tyred gantry (RTG) cranes.

This after the Liebherr Container Cranes signed a contract to supply the cranes for DP World’s terminal in Berbera.

The high performance, variable speed diesel RTGs are due to be ready for operation before the end of this year and are six containers plus a truck lane wide, able to stack one over five containers high.

Supplied with DGPS auto-steering and stack profiling, the machines also incorporates Liebherr’s unique eight rope reeving no-sway-system, Liebherr drive systems and simultaneous drive motion.

Gantry cameras, as well as a laser anti-collision system, have been utilised with the aim to bring safety enhancements to operations.

The machines were designed using European components specified for maximum loading conditions, significantly enhancing component life.

Remote maintenance and Liebherr’s custom diagnostics and maintenance software, DiaMon3D, lower maintenance costs.

The variable speed diesel engine also helps to reduce running costs and, according to Liebherr, will significantly reduce emissions.

DP World Berbera already operates three Liebherr LHM 420 mobile harbour cranes, which went into service in early 2019.

The new cranes are part of a phased expansion of the port, with phase one including a new 400 m quay and a 250,000 sq m yard extension.

DP World is committed to building the Somaliland Port of Berbera to a world-class facility.

This is part of the infrastructural developments the DP world says it is involved in as part of its mission to turn around the horn of Africa country.

Federico Banos-Linder, Vice President External Relations, DP World, the company that has invested USD 442 million to rebuild the Port of Berbera said once the port is done, Somaliland will be one of the biggest players in the maritime industry in the Horn of Africa.

“Already with phase one of the three phases done, we have increased the container capacity by 50 per cent and pushed volumes by 70 per cent which is a massive improvement.

BY ODINDO AYIEKO

EABW Editor
http://www.busiweek.com

Related Articles

TradeMark East Africa, COMESA open a new chapter of cooperation
Africa Industry

TradeMark East Africa, COMESA open a new chapter of cooperation

EABW Editor

TradeMark East Africa (TMEA) and the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) have opened a new chapter of cooperation on regional integration programmes following a high-level meeting between the parties in Lusaka. The TMEA team, led by its Board Chairman Erastus Mwencha, who is also former COMESA Secretary-General and immediate Deputy Chair of […]

Sheraton Hotel, Addis Ababa - location of the Africa Hotel Investment Forum (AHIF) 2019
Africa Industry Tourism Travel

Ethiopia backs Africa Hotel Investment Forum

EABW Editor

Prominent figures from Ethiopia’s public and private sectors have spoken out publicly to welcome the return to Addis Ababa of the Africa Hotel Investment Forum (AHIF). The forum is the premier tourism and hotel investment conference in Africa, and to encourage others to attend. AHIF attracts many prominent international hotel owners, investors, financiers, management companies […]

Under the partnership, the customer intending to own the vehicle is supposed to pay $999 on monthly basis, along with comprehensive Insurance and motor services for 12 months from ICEA.
Industry

Isuzu, dfcu Bank and ICEA Launch Asset Financing product

EABW Editor

Ugandans can now easily own new vehicles thanks to the partnerships commercial banks, insurance companies and vehicles distributors have launched. The latest is the launch of asset financing between dfcu Bank, Insurance Company of East Africa (ICEA) and MAC East Africa that will see customers purchasing the latest model of Isuzu mu-x 2018 at special […]