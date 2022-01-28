LG Brings AFCON 2021 Stadium Experience to Homes With OLED TVs￼

New Home Screen, Magic Remote and Functionality Bring LG TV

ABIDJAN, Côte d’Ivoire, 28 January 2022-/African Media Agency (AMA)/- After a long wait, the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finally kicked off with a glittering opening ceremony on Sunday, January 9, in Yaoundé, Cameroon. The 33rd edition of the tournament brought together 24 countries from around Africa to compete for the gold medal and grand prize.

As the host country, Cameroon, and the rest of the world recover from COVID-19, many football fans in Africa and beyond have resorted to watching the games from the comfort of their own homes. Thanks to LG Electronics, many of them can now enjoy a stadium experience on their OLED TVs.

LG’s multi-award-winning OLED TVs, including the C1, G1, CX, and the recently announced LG Rollable OLED TV, have heightened fans interest in the matches.

“With 4K quality and the darkest depths of black, OLED TVs make sports viewing incredible. It brings breath-taking clarity and detail to every living room.

LG OLED TVs make you feel as though you’re watching every major sporting event live”, says Mr. Choongbae Seok, General Manager, Home Entertainment, TV Division, LG Electronics West Africa.

He asserted that “the 3rd generation α9 AI processor used enables deep-learning algorithms to automatically detect the genre and switch to sports mode. The players’ movements, expressions, and numbers will appear more clearly and make it seem like they’re right in front of you. Whenever you change channel, you’ll be surrounded by an intense audio-visual experience.”

“With Artificial Intelligence, we have been able to achieve advanced image and sound technologies inspired by the cinema optimize picture and sound for a spectacular, more lifelike experience in every scene. Even the darkest scenes bring out the shadowy details thanks to LG OLED TV’s 8.3 million individually lit pixels that can brighten, dim or power off completely. Each help to create a perfect black that allows for an infinite contrast”, he said.

LG Delights Football Fans Across Africa With New Range of OLED TVs and more immersive technology – A view found nowhere else

If you’re looking for a TV like no other, look no further. LG OLED TV is a work of art, a big-screen cinema, a portal to gaming worlds, and a front row seat to the biggest sporting events. It’s everything you want TV to be. With Sharp Picture, Swift Response, Smooth Motion and Slim Design, LG OLED TV produces an award-worthy performance every time you watch thanks to its incredibly sharp picture. And with perfect black and 100% color fidelity, movies are seen how they’re meant to be seen. LG OLED TVs redefine what TVs should look like. Their unbelievably slim designs take your breath away — they not only complement your home interior, they enhance it. LG OLED TVs are safer for you and the environment than LED TVs. Because our TVs use self-lit pixels, it’s more comfortable for your eyes when you watch for long periods. LG OLED panels have also been recognized as eco-friendly with reduced risk of hazardous emissions.

OLED Sport – TV in a league of its own.

LG OLED TV shows every play in all its realistic glory. Fast sporting action with smooth motion means being a spectator has never been so spectacular — you’ve now got a front row seat to all the best sporting events.

Conveniently available on LG TVs, Sports Alert keeps you effortlessly up to date on your favorite teams. Receive notifications when their games are about to begin, real-time scoring alerts and final results even while you’re watching other content. You can also easily check out your teams’ upcoming matches and other key information so you’re always in the know. Setting up Sports Alert is as easy as can be. Just press the Speak button on the LG Magic Remote and say “Sports Alert” and ThinQ instantly launches the app so you can select the sports leagues and teams you want to follow. After the initial setup, you can sit back, relax, and let LG’s customizable feature keep you abreast of the sports that matter most to you.

Eye Comfort – Watch in comfort for longer.

If you worry about you and your family’s eyes, LG OLED TVs provide a more comfortable way to watch for longer. They’ve been certified as low-blue light, flicker-free, and discomfort glare-free displays by international agencies TÜV Rheinland (TUV) and Underwriter Laboratories (UL). LG OLED TVs are also the first panels from any kind of TV to receive the Eyesafe® certification developed by TUV-Eyesafe®.

Furthermore, LG has revealed plans to increase its focus on large-format TVs as market data reveals that consumers have a big appetitive for 70″+ TVs.

For the C1 Models, we have in sizes such as 55’’, 65’’ and 83’’ and for the G1 Models, sizes available are 65 & 77. You can visit https://www.lg.com/africa/oled-tvs to find out more about LG OLED TVs

LG AI TVs are the first with the Google Assistant and Alexa, using LG ThinQ AI technology to become the center for your connected home. The Airplay 2 support by Apple also enables streaming of iTunes movies and TV shows.

There will be a host of visual enhancements with the new Alpha A9 (Gen. 2) processor, for better colour correction and support for 120fps frame rates on high-end LG TVs – and, more importantly, the first of Rollable OLED television, the LG Signature Series OLED TV R.

[LG WebOS TV] – Streaming Service to your LG TV

Users familiar with webOS will immediately notice the attractively updated home screen redesigned for enhanced usability and to meet the needs of viewers’ changing content consumption habits. The New Home screen provides faster access to the most frequently used apps and streamlines content discovery with recommendations based on the user’s preferences and viewing history. All displayed full-screen to show preferred content and related information at one glance, the New Home acts as a central hub for settings and the greater webOS ecosystem

Know how to use the Netflix in your LG TV.

Visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w8nqXtG3NDQ&t=27s

To know more about LG WebOS Smart TVs different features & functions. The guide include: TV Initial Setup, Different Features Demo & Settings, Devices & Network (Wi-Fi, LAN) Connections, WebOS Smart TV’s Smart Features, Application Installation & Settings and Different Troubleshooting.

About LG Electronics Home Entertainment Company

The LG Home Entertainment Company is an industry leader in televisions and audio-video systems and a globally recognized innovator for its leadership in OLED TVs which is revolutionizing the premium TV category. LG is committed to improving customers’ lives with innovative home entertainment products led by award-winning OLED TVs and QNED Mini LED TVs featuring Quantum Dot NanoCell technology and sound solutions developed in partnership with Meridian Audio. For more news on LG, visit www.LGnewsroom.com.

