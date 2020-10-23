Letshego hands over Poultry projects to different farmers

Letshego has officially handed over poultry projects to respective farmers and beneficiaries that took part in the “Improving Life Campaign” (ILC).

This is in line with Letshego’s Strategic Social Investment (SSI) policy, which aims at bettering livelihoods of the low and middle-income communities.

The ILC campaign, picked exemplary and model farmers from the four regions in the country that were already existing Letshego customers and were undertaking initiatives that were bettering themselves and the communities within which they resided.

“The ILC project actually spanned across all our 11 markets in Africa. For Uganda, in light of the fact that agriculture is the backbone of our economy, it is no wonder that we opted for a project in this space.

“Furthermore, we didn’t only want to reward respective individuals but also for those individuals to better their communities with the initiative we were presenting them with,” Aijukwe Giles, the Letshego Chief Executive Officer elaborated.

To select the ideal entrepreneurs for participation, Letshego appointed a robust panel of judges to select the final winners; they comprised of Dr Wilbrod Okecho (Microfinance consultant), Athanasius Mwesigye (Director Komunda Investment Ltd) and Flavia Bwire.

A total of 1167 applicants made their submissions where four were identified from every region (Northern, Central, Eastern and Western).

The final winners selected from the four regions include:

Name of winner Region

Alachu James Eastern (Soroti)

Mbazira Mohammed Central (Kajjansi)

Kojo Siri Ssekandi Western (Mbarara)

Kia Joyce Northern (Lira)

Each of the finalists was handed a state of the art poultry shelter, 1000 one-day-old chicks, feeds to last 6months, training on poultry project management and welfare of the fowls by Dr Ssewagude (veterinary expert) as well as enterprise mentorship.

Letshego went on to provide additional support and continued to supervise their progress on a month-on-month basis.

“Letshego is built on great service and building lasting relationships with suppliers and customers, and like many other companies that undertake CSR projects- our core beliefs and values help us to achieve this.

“We feel that we can enhance relationships within communities by acting responsibly and selflessly to make a better place to work and a better community to live in,” he stressed.

Aijukwe added that they are very gratified that they could pick a project and it would sprout out to that magnitude.

“It has been a very enriching and satisfying experience for us. Seeing our customers acquire financial independence and go on to enlighten their communities with knowledge share brings us absolute delight”.

#ImprovingLives