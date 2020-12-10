Lato Milk Awarded Best Dairy Processor in Uganda

Pearl Dairy Farms Ltd the producer of Lato Milk products has been awarded as the best dairy processing company in Uganda by The Visionaries of Uganda Advisory Board.

The dairy processor was among the 30 government and private entities that were recognised and awarded at a ceremony held at Serena Hotel for their tremendous work in aiding the country to achieve its Vision 2040.

The awarding ceremony was presided over by the Vice President Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi at Kampala Serena Hotel.

The Visionaries of Uganda organised the annual awards in partnership with the National Planning Authority under the theme; “Celebrating Dynamic Leadership and Strengthening the Fundamentals of the Economy to Realise the Uganda Vision 2040.”

Speaking about the award, the Pearl Dairy General Manager, Bijoy Varghese said Pearl Dairy was recognised for its quality dairy products that have put Uganda on the international market and for its contribution towards improving nutrition in Uganda and leading innovation in the dairy sector.

“Pearl Dairy has over the years continued to innovate and produce more quality dairy products like, powder milk, processed UHT milk, flavoured milk, flavoured yoghurt, and ghee. We have recently extended to other markets on the African continent like South Sudan, Malawi and Ethiopia. Our products are of high quality and it’s an honour that we have been recognised as the best.”

Among other agencies that were recognised, The National Drug Authority (NDA) was recognized as the best visionary, health government regulatory agency of the year. The Directorate of Industrial Training (DIT) was recognised as the best quality assurance body in the business, technical, vocational and training in the ministry of education and sports. B Plus Uganda emerged as the best furniture company in Uganda. Case Clinic as the best health care provider while Uganda Printing and Publishing company as the best government printing agency.

The Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny Dollo and Hon. Muruuli Mukasa, Minister for Public Service each received an award for the best personality of the year.