KQ resumes flights to New York City, Customers to enjoy discount offers

Nairobi, 30 November 2020…Kenya’s national carrier, Kenya Airways (KQ) has resumed non-stop flights from Nairobi Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) to New York City John F Kennedy Airport. The weekly non-stop flight resumed on Sunday 29th November 2020 offering customers who book tickets before 10th December 2020 discounts.

“The New York-Nairobi route is key toward rebuilding and reconnecting our global network as we see great signs of optimism in the recovery of air travel since we resumed flights in July. This optimism is also driven by the easing of restrictions for both transit and inbound passengers in Kenya as well as the robust health and safety measures that are in place to protect them and our staff,” says Allan Kilavuka CEO Kenya Airways.

The airline together with aviation stakeholders continue to reinforce safety measures on board to protect all passengers and crew. Each flight is fitted with sanitizer stations and there continues to be limited interaction between crew and passengers. All the aircrafts are also fitted with High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filters, which ensures the quality of air on board is maintained, using a constant filtration and replacement system.

“The fundamental importance of offering passengers optimal connectivity and reliability despite the pandemic, and more so during this holiday season cannot be gainsaid. We are excited to offer more travel options with global connections, bridging long distances and physically bringing families and friends together. We are also proud to enable travel for business and leisure, which have a direct impact on economic growth and job creation for Kenya,” adds Mr Kilavuka.

Kenya Airways suspended passenger flights to John F Kennedy Airport in New York City on March 27th 2020, with the exemption of cargo and special repatriation flights, due to the outbreak of COVID-19. Kenya Airways launched its inaugural flight to the United States in October 2018.