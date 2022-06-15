KQ, Delta Air Offer Customers More Variety
Africa Travel

KQ, Delta Air Offer Customers More Variety

Godfrey IvudriaComment(0)

NAIROBI/ATLANTA, 14th June 2022 – Kenya Airways PLC and Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) have expanded their codeshare partnership to additional markets within the U.S. and increased flights within Africa.

The new agreement increases customers’ travel options to 19 cities in Africa and 25 cities across
the U.S. and Canada.

Kenya Airways will place its code on Delta flights from New York-JFK to Boston, Buffalo, Norfolk, Rochester and Syracuse for customers flying on its nonstop Nairobi- New York-JFK services.

Meanwhile, Delta will add its code to Kenya Airways’ additional frequencies between Accra, Ghana, and Freetown, Sierra Leone, Monrovia, Liberia, and Nairobi, Kenya.

Customers will be able to connect from Delta’s daily New York-JFK-Accra flights with one ticket and
checked-through baggage and benefits will apply for loyalty program members for the additional services.

Customers of the two airlines will continue to enjoy one-stop connections from Nairobi, Accra, and New York to destinations already served by Kenya Airways and Delta in Africa and the U.S., with popular destinations including Columbus, Dallas, Washington and Boston in the U.S., and Kilimanjaro,
Zanzibar, Mombasa, and Entebbe in East Africa.

Delta and Kenya Airways are members of the SkyTeam Alliance enabling frequent flyers to earn and redeem miles on both airlines, while Elite Plus travellers benefit from the Sky Priority services.

Godfrey Ivudria
