KPA Regional Maritime Awards Set for May 

Mombasa: February 9, 2021: Kenya Ports Authority’s second East Africa Maritime Awards (EAMA) ceremony is scheduled to take place on May 21, 2021 in Mombasa, Kenya.

The Awards which seek to recognize and award notable users of the Port of Mombasa.

Individual players are open to companies from across the breadth of the maritime sector, comprising the shipping, ports, services, engineering, and leisure marine industries with operations in Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi, South Sudan, and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Speaking in Mombasa, Kenya Ports Authority Ag. Managing Director Eng. Rashid Salim said the Awards had come at a time the local, regional and global economies were facing a period of significant challenge following the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has tested all sectors of the economies globally, however, the maritime business has remained resilient, enabling and sustaining regional trade.

Once we’re through this immediate period of challenge, it’s going to be important to come together and plan for the future – a future, which, despite coronavirus, will still be presenting us with substantial challenges such as responding to climate change.

In many ways, therefore, the current pandemic makes this year’s East Africa Maritime Awards even more important than before,” Eng. Salim said.

Organized in partnerships with the Kenya Maritime Authority (KMA), Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), Kenya Trade Network Agency (KenTrade), Shippers Council of Eastern Africa (SCEA) and East African Business Council (EABC), EAMA seeks to promote excellence in service delivery and adoption of best practices; appreciate exceptional contribution to the industry and regional economies; encourage innovation and healthy competition among regional industry players, and improve overall performance of the sector.

The awards have been grouped into nine (9) clusters based on their maritime functionality and service offering with a total of 27 distinct categories including Exporter of the Year, Importer of the Year, Best Cargo Transporter, Best Cargo Freight Station, Best Regional Cargo logistics provide, Best Clearing and Forwarding Agent (for each participating country), Best Warehousing Company, Best Shipping Line, Best Shipping Agent (Liner Agency), Best Shipping Agent (Tramp Agency), Best Shipping Agent (Coastal and Inland Shipping), Best Cargo Consolidator, Partner Government Agency, and Private Sector Business Membership Organization(each participating country).

Other categories include Auxiliary Service Awards (Bunkering, Ship Chandling, Marine surveys, Ship contracting, Pre-shipment inspection), Financial Services, Marine Cargo Insurance Services, Maritime Education & Training, Environmental Protection, Occupational Health & Safety, Innovation, Corporate Social Investment, Outstanding Micro, Small & Medium Enterprise (MSME), Maritime Journalist (for each participating country), Young Achiever, Outstanding Woman, and Lifetime Achievement.

Interested companies and individuals have until February 26, 2021 to submit their entries via the East African Maritime Awards website, https://www.eama.co. ke/award-categories/