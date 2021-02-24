KPA Extends Date for Maritime Awards
Africa Maritime

KPA Extends Date for Maritime Awards

Godfrey IvudriaComment(0)

Mombasa: February 21, 2021: Companies and individuals interested in taking part in the second Kenya Ports Authority-East Africa Maritime Awards 2020 have until Friday, March 19, 2021 to submit their entries via the Awards websitehttps://www.eama.co.ke/award-categories/. 

The Awards seek to recognize and award notable users of the Port of Mombasa and individual players are open to companies from across the breadth of the maritime sector, comprising the shipping, ports, services, engineering, and leisure marine industries with operations in Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi, South Sudan, and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).  

Organized in partnerships with the Kenya Maritime Authority (KMA), Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), Kenya Trade Network Agency (KenTrade), Shippers Council of Eastern Africa (SCEA) and East African Business Council (EABC), EAMA seeks to promote excellence in service delivery and adoption of best practices; appreciate exceptional contribution to the industry and regional economies; encourage innovation and healthy competition among regional industry players, and improve the overall performance of the sector. 

Winners will be unveiled at an award ceremony slated for May 21, 2021 in Mombasa, Kenya. 

The EAMA awards are a strategic initiative of the Authority in collaboration with the Kenya Maritime Authority, Kenya Revenue Authority, Kenya Trade Network Agency, Shippers Council of Eastern Africa, East African Business Council and Think Business Limited.

The objective of the awards is to promote excellence in service delivery, appreciate exceptional contributions to the industry and economy, encourage innovation, and improve overall performance.

Godfrey Ivudria
http://www.busiweek.com

Related Articles

a US$18 million loan to fund the deployment of fibre optic networks throughout Eastern and Central Africa, including Zambia and Uganda, as well as bordering towns in DRC, where broadband access is limited, enabling reliable connectivity services.
Africa ICT Industry

EIB announces support for Kenyan private sector and East Africa-wide funds

EABW Editor

NAIROBI – The European Investment Bank (EIB) on Friday announced four new projects it will support in Kenya and the wider East-African region. The four projects range from backing for Telkom Kenya Ltd. 3G & 4G expansion, to support for the Medical Credit Fund; US$78m financing in support of private sector players to ultimately benefit […]

The Eastern-Africa, Southern Africa and the Indian Ocean (EA-SA-IO) is developing a framework for regulatory oversight for the regional energy market to guide cross border power trading.
Africa EAC Industry

Framework for regional cross border power trading in offing

EABW Editor

The Eastern-Africa, Southern Africa and the Indian Ocean (EA-SA-IO) is developing a framework for regulatory oversight for the regional energy market to guide cross border power trading. The final report of the framework has now been presented to the COMESA Regional Association of Energy Regulators for  Eastern and Southern Africa (RAERESA) by the Consultants contracted […]

Diversification Key to Survival of Businesses During COVID-19
Africa Opinions

Diversification Key to Survival of Businesses During COVID-19

Godfrey Ivudria

By David Muwanga Diversification is key to the survival of businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic. Investors in Uganda should stop relying on their traditional businesses if they are to survive the negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. “Diversification of products and services is key to the survival of businesses in the period of the COVID-19 […]