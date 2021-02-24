KPA Extends Date for Maritime Awards

Mombasa: February 21, 2021: Companies and individuals interested in taking part in the second Kenya Ports Authority-East Africa Maritime Awards 2020 have until Friday, March 19, 2021 to submit their entries via the Awards website, https://www.eama.co. ke/award-categories/.

The Awards seek to recognize and award notable users of the Port of Mombasa and individual players are open to companies from across the breadth of the maritime sector, comprising the shipping, ports, services, engineering, and leisure marine industries with operations in Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi, South Sudan, and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Organized in partnerships with the Kenya Maritime Authority (KMA), Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), Kenya Trade Network Agency (KenTrade), Shippers Council of Eastern Africa (SCEA) and East African Business Council (EABC), EAMA seeks to promote excellence in service delivery and adoption of best practices; appreciate exceptional contribution to the industry and regional economies; encourage innovation and healthy competition among regional industry players, and improve the overall performance of the sector.

Winners will be unveiled at an award ceremony slated for May 21, 2021 in Mombasa, Kenya.

The EAMA awards are a strategic initiative of the Authority in collaboration with the Kenya Maritime Authority, Kenya Revenue Authority, Kenya Trade Network Agency, Shippers Council of Eastern Africa, East African Business Council and Think Business Limited.

The objective of the awards is to promote excellence in service delivery, appreciate exceptional contributions to the industry and economy, encourage innovation, and improve overall performance.