KIU Final Year Student Gets Support from Dolphin Funds

A final year student from Kampala International University (KIU) is among the many Ugandans who have been positively transformed by Airtel’s Uganda Needs More campaign that was launched at the start of March 2022.

The student was able to get financial support through a crowdfunding website founded by Dickson Mushabe.

The website is a community-driven platform that enables individuals and organizations to raise funds for worthy causes.

Mubiru Henry, a KIU Student pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Medicine and Surgery, said, “I had failed to raise tuition worth Ushs. 4 million for my final year exams that are approaching in June. Hence, I was at the verge of not graduating.”

He added, ‘’I saw Uganda Needs More of You Campaign by Airtel Uganda and opened a link on Dolphin Funds, and requested friends and family to support me by contributing towards my tuition. Am glad that I will be seating for my exams starting 13th June.”

Throughout the campaign, Ugandans are being encouraged to share stories of how they have leveraged technology to positively impact themselves and their communities.

Some of the televised stories that are being featured currently include Ella Foods, a Small Medium Enterprise (SME) in the Hospitality sector that enhanced technology to adapt to a new service delivery approach using a mobile phone.

The second story is that of Rocket Health, a telemedicine service provider, and Dolphin Funds, a crowdfunding website.

“We are impressed with the success stories that have so far been shared by Ugandans all over the country on how they have used the power of technology to impact their society, and we appreciate them for submitting their stories on the Airtel Mobisite on www.airtel.co.ug/UgneedsmoreofU via SMS (162) or by calling 162,” revealed, David Birungi, PR Manager at Airtel Uganda.

“Currently, we have received over 10,000 submissions, an indication that Ugandans are keenly interested in participating in the campaign.

We are almost approaching the selection phase where our Judges will be reviewing the first set of stories. However, the campaign is still running and It will be a televised series broadcast on select media houses.”

Five (5) stories will be vetted on a monthly basis, and the top 3 will be selected to proceed to the final stage. The final transformative stories will receive financial support for their causes.

The submitted stories will be vetted by a jury that will comprise of 2 external judges and 2 representatives from Airtel Uganda.

The external judges include; Dr. Maggie Kigozi, the Chairperson of Africa Scout Foundation, and Mr. Maurice Mugisha, Deputy Managing Director, UBC TV.

“We know that there are still numerous changemakers who have positively embraced the digital shift and are influencing their communities in different aspects, that is it is why we are calling upon them to continue sharing their stories so that we can recognize them.” Mr. Birungi concluded.