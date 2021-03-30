Kenyan Eco-friendly Footwear Wins Fashionomics Africa  
Africa Jobs & career

Kenyan Eco-friendly Footwear Wins Fashionomics Africa  

Godfrey IvudriaComment(0)

Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, 29 March 2021 – The African Development Bank’s Fashionomics Africa initiative has named a women-led Kenya shoe design house as the winner of its competition to support producers of sustainable fashion.

Pine Kazi, which converts pineapple leaf and recycled rubber into fashionable footwear, won the $2,000 Fashionomics Africa competition cash prize.

In addition, the business will have the opportunity to showcase its creation in online events, share insights on key sustainability challenges facing the industry and receive a certificate. 

The brand, co-founded by Olivia Okinyi, Angela Musyoka and Mike Langa, will also have access to media opportunities and receive mentoring and networking opportunities from competition collaborators. 

“Pine Kazi is greatly humbled to be the winners of the first Fashionomics Africa contest in Africa. This is indeed an honour to the Kenyan people and the African continent at large,” said Okinyi.

Musyoka added: “All our dreams can come true if we have the courage and the patience to pursue them.” 

Competition judges said Pine Kazi’s shoes are innovative and sustainable. The upper of the shoe is made from pineapple textile, while the inside is lined with organic cotton. The sole is made from sisal plant fiber, fitted with recycled tyre underneath.

The Fashionomics Africa contest honours African fashion brands working to change how fashion is produced, bought, used and recycled, to encourage more sustainable consumer behaviour.

A panel of four judges representing the Bank and competition collaborators – the United Nations Environment Program, the Parsons School of Design and the Ellen MacArthur Foundation – reviewed 110 entries from 24 African countries and selected three finalists: Pine Kazi; CiiE Luxuries, an eco-friendly accessories business based in Abuja, Nigeria; and clothing brand Labake Lagos.

“We were pleasantly surprised by all the applications received for the first edition of our Fashionomics Africa competition.

It was very difficult to make a choice, but the finalists stood out with their innovative, durable and contemporary designs,” said Emanuela Gregorio, coordinator of the Fashionomics Africa initiative at the African Development Bank. 

Of the applications, 65% were submitted by women and the businesses were predominantly micro-enterprises (54%), solo entrepreneurs (35%) and small businesses (12%).

 “What we learned from this Fashionomics Africa contest, in this month celebrating women around the world, is that many women entrepreneurs are advocating for sustainable production and consumption, and we commend their efforts,” said Amel Hamza, Division Manager at the Bank’s Gender, Women and Civil Society Department.

 An online public vote by 986 participants determined the winner: Pine Kazi got 400 votes, 318 votes went to CiiE Luxuries, and 268 to Labake Lagos.

Competition judge and a Program Director at New York-based Parsons School of Design, Brendan McCarthy, congratulated Pine Kazi during the competition winners’ announcement last Friday: “You transformed waste materials from pineapples into profound new textiles and absolutely beautiful new shoes,” he said.

The shoes are 100% handmade to reduce carbon footprint and can last three years, Pine Kazi says.

Okinyi wrote in Pine Kazi’s competition entry that if they won, they would invest half the winnings in machinery used to make shoe source materials. “[This machinery] will see pineapple leaf waste put to work and create more green jobs for unemployed youth,” she added. 

The design house said resources would also be divided equally between research and development of natural dyes, the acquisition of professional stylists and the establishment of a centralized production system.

Godfrey Ivudria
http://www.busiweek.com

Related Articles

EEU Ribbon Cutting - The official ribbon cutting to launch the new SAP system at Ethiopia Electric Utility (EEU) was conducted by dignitaries (left to right): H.E. Dr. Frehiwot Woldehanna, State Minister of the Energy Sector within the Ministry of Water, Irrigation and Electricity; H.E. Dr. -Ing. Getahun Mekuria, Minister of Education and Chair of the board of Directors for EEU; Pedro Guerreiro - MD for SAP Central Africa
Africa ICT Industry

Ethiopian Electric Utility unveils new SAP system to streamline billing

EABW Editor

Last weekend, the Ethiopian Electric Utility (EEU) held celebrations at its primary data centre located in Addis Ababa to officially inaugurate the new SAP ERP system. The ribbon-cutting ceremony was attended by honorary guest, State Minister of the Energy Sector within the Ministry of Water, Irrigation and Electricity for Ethiopia Dr Frehiwot Woldehanna, as well […]

Airtel
Africa Industry

Six Global Investors to Invest US$1.25 billion in Airtel Africa

EABW Editor

Airtel Africa Ltd, a UK incorporated subsidiary of Bharti Airtel Ltd has announced that six leading global investors have agreed to invest USD 1.25 billion through a primary equity issuance in the company at a post money equity value of about USD 4.4 billion. The investors comprise Warburg Pincus, Temasek, Singtel, SoftBank Group International and […]

The COMESA Secretariat has developed a draft Medium-Term Strategic Plan (MTSP) covering 2021- 2025 which is geared to support structural transformation of the region and boost overall economic development through trade facilitation and investment promotion.
Africa Industry

COMESA develops midterm strategic plan to boost trade

EABW Editor

The COMESA Secretariat has developed a draft Medium-Term Strategic Plan (MTSP) covering 2021- 2025 which is geared to support structural transformation of the region and boost overall economic development through trade facilitation and investment promotion. To formulate this new MTSP, the Secretariat used a wide consultative approach with key stakeholders both internally and externally. Consultations […]