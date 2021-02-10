Kenya, Somaliland Tie-up Plans for a Consul in Hargeisa
Africa Social

Kenya, Somaliland Tie-up Plans for a Consul in Hargeisa

Godfrey IvudriaComment(0)

Kenya, Somaliland teams move to tie-up plans for a consul in Hargeisa.

A strong delegation from Somaliland held discussions with the Kenya Head of Public Service in Nairobi as efforts to solidify diplomatic relations between the two countries went a notch higher.

The Somaliland delegation among them Ministers of National Planning and Finance, Mr. Hassan Gafadhi and Dr. Saad Ali Shire met with Kenya’s head of civil Service Joseph Kinyua in what they said was the second round of talks ahead of the opening of a Kenyan consul in Somaliland capital Hargeisa and introduction of direct flights from Nairobi.

The team also included Somaliland envoy to Kenya Bashe Omar who said the talks centered on the memorandum of understanding signed between President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Somaliland counterpart Musa Bihi in December last year when the latter made an official visit to Kenya.

“This is just a follow-up meeting to discuss key areas of the memorandum because as you know, the two presidents set timelines which we hope to meet,” said Bashe.

In the memorandum, the two presidents agreed to upgrade the Somaliland Liaison office to a Consul and open a Kenyan consul in Hargeisa by the end of March.

Other areas which the two leaders agreed on include the expansion of bilateral trade, enhancing cooperation in air transport as well as cooperating in agriculture, livestock development, education, energy.

Bashe said both Kenya and Somaliland are committed to meeting the timelines set in the document signed.

The Somaliland delegation also held talks with the Chief Administrative Secretary of Health Dr. Rashid Amaan.

Godfrey Ivudria
http://www.busiweek.com

Related Articles

Albert Muchanga, AU’s Commissioner for Trade and Industry
Africa Industry

African Union, AfDB sign $4.8m grant for continental free trade operation

EABW Editor

The African Development Bank Group has signed a $4.8 million institutional support grant to the African Union (AU) for implementation   of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). The grant, approved by the Group’s Board of Directors on 01 April 2019, forms part of a series of interventions by the Bank in its lead role […]

Employees in Lagos rank affordable housing as the most important factor when deciding where to live and work
Africa Industry Jobs & career

Employees in Lagos rank Affordable Housing, Job Satisfaction, Pay, most Important

EABW Editor

Employees in Lagos rank affordable housing as the most important factor when deciding where to live and work, followed by job satisfication and then pay and bonuses. Employer-supported life and medical insurance ranks in fourth place, with 68% of employees in Lagos noting that they make use of private hospitals for serious or urgent care. […]

Africa Opinions Opportunities

Uganda’s Oil and Gas Project Land Acquisition -Adequately Compensation for affected persons

Godfrey Ivudria

By Ali Ssekatawa The oil and gas sector in Uganda is at a critical stage.  The commercial negotiations which will impact both the profitability and the sector’s contribution to inclusive development are in final stages.  The infrastructure required to commercially produce the Country’s 6 billion barrels of oil and gas resources has been clearly defined.  […]