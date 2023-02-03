Kenya-Somalia Border Mandera to Opened After Ten Year

This follows a series of high-level consultations between the two countries with the intent to advance new spheres of shared interests, particularly cross-border trade and regional security.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki said that the move is one of the strategic interventions that will be deployed to curb illicit cross-border trade, including the smuggling of goods, illegal firearms, counterfeits, and drugs.

“Our border with Somalia has been closed for about ten years,” the CS said of Mandera Border Control Point, which ceased activity in 2012.

“The governments of Kenya and Somalia have agreed to designate a border point to facilitate legal movement of people and goods for the benefit of the people of Mandera and Bula Hawa,” he added.

The CS addressed elected leaders and community elders during a security tour in Mandera and Wajir and directed the county security team and the relevant government agencies to conduct a joint needs assessment for the makeover of the offices and draw up a comprehensive plan detailing the financial and logistical requirements for the undertaking.

While vouching for the potential utility of the border post, Kindiki tasked the team to come up with the report in the next one week to set off the rehabilitation works, which will be executed based on a time-bound approach.

“Let us know whatever infrastructural work is required to make our border point operational. You will assess the requirement, make recommendations, provide the bill of quantities, and the costs that are required to enable us to renovate the border post.”

The Kenya Revenue Authority’s Customs and Border Control and the Department of Immigration will be among the agencies that will be involved in the exercise.

With the fast-evolving threats to the global security landscape, Kenya has set about reorienting its counter-terrorism policy to incorporate preventive and socio-economic interventions into the existing security operations.