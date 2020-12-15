Africa Social

Kenya Seeking Stronger Trade Ties With Somaliland

Godfrey IvudriaComment(0)

Kenya is keen to enhance and broaden trade in goods and services, as well as an investment as the cornerstone for long-term development cooperation with Somaliland.

A statement from State House Nairobi after a meeting between President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Somaliland guest President Musa Bihi stated that Kenya is seeking stronger relations between the two countries to bolster security, economic and social interactions.

“Somaliland is an important partner in the Horn of Africa region in the fight against terrorism and particularly Al-Shabaab,” the statement read.

“Kenya has no diplomatic presence is Somaliland, but takes cognizance of the political and economic stability of the region and is keen to enhance and broaden trade in goods and services, as well as investment as the cornerstone for long-term development cooperation with the region.”

State House further said Kenyatta is seeking intensified cooperation in the banking and financial sector to accelerate investment opportunities for both parties. Kenya Airways flights connecting Nairobi and Hargeisa to enhance trade and movement is carefully being explored.

President Musa Bihi is on an official tour of Kenya on invitation from President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The two held talks on Monday morning to discuss matters of mutual interest between the two former British colonies.

This was the first official visit to Nairobi by President Bihi since he took over Somaliland in 2017.

President Bihi has been making forays across Africa in a push to have Somaliland gain international recognition. He is aiming to take advantage of Kenya’s position in the United Nations Security Council to lobby for this.

The Somaliland president has previously visited Guinea on a similar campaign.

The visit to Guinea and the latest visit to Kenya have elicited sharp reactions from Somalia who have gone ahead to cut diplomatic ties with the two countries.

On Tuesday, Somalia announced it had severed diplomatic ties with Kenya citing interference and violation of her sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Somalia Minister of Information Osman Abukar Dubbe said the country will withdraw all its diplomats from Kenya and has ordered Kenyan diplomats to leave the country within 7 days.

‘’Somalia wants all its diplomats to go back to Mogadishu and Kenyan diplomats have 7 days to leave the country,’’ said Osman Dubbe.

He further added that Somalia decided to officially cut diplomatic ties with Kenya because of the latter’s frequent ‘interference’ with her politics and Kenya always wanting to create problems in Somalia.

 

Godfrey Ivudria
http://www.busiweek.com

Related Articles

Super Eagles Defender William Ekong has started a campaign to draw attention to neglected tropical diseases (NTDs) that affect more than 120 million Nigerians.
Africa Industry Wellness

Nigerian Football Star Leads Charge Against Neglected Tropical Diseases

EABW Editor

Super Eagles Defender William Ekong has started a campaign to draw attention to neglected tropical diseases (NTDs) that affect more than 120 million Nigerians. In partnership with the END Fund and Common Goal, William appears in a public service announcement where he calls on affected Nigerians to seek free treatment. Neglected tropical diseases are a […]

Some of the Women who turn up during the Launch of the programme at FIDA offices in Kampala recently
Industry Social Wellness

Sexual, gender based violence victims to get free legal services

EABW Editor

Gender-based violence victims across the country will for the next 16 days get free legal services from the Uganda Association of Women Lawyers (FIDA Uganda). The aim is to bring the services closer to the victims who in most cases fear to get legal redress due to various reasons including lack of finances to hire […]

Investing in children is the fundamental solution to end child poverty and inequality and set the foundation for sustainable and inclusive economic growth, UNICEF has said.
Africa Industry

Putting Children at the Center of Africa-China Poverty Reduction Agenda

EABW Editor

Investing in children is the fundamental solution to end child poverty and inequality and set the foundation for sustainable and inclusive economic growth, UNICEF has said. This was during the Africa-China Poverty Reduction and Development Conference at the 10th Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) that concluded in Kampala over the weekend. “In the past three […]