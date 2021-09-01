Kenya Delegation in Hargeisa Finalise Consulate Set Up Plans

A delegation from the Kenya Ministry of Foreign Affairs is in the Somaliland capital of Hargeisa to finalise plans to open up a Kenyan consulate in the Horn of Africa nation.

Reports indicate the team has been in Hargeisa over the last fortnight working on the final plans that will see Kenya become only the third African nation after Ethiopia and Djibouti to set up a consulate in Somaliland.

Plans to have a Kenyan consulate in Hargeisa were cemented last December when Somaliland President Muse Bihi made an official visit to Kenya on invitation from President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The two leaders agreed among other issues to upgrade the Somaliland Liaison office in Nairobi to a consulate and set up a Kenya consulate in Hargeisa.

While this was to be formalized in March this year, the outbreak of the second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic slowed down the process.

Kenyan officials from the foreign affairs ministry have however made several visits to Hargeisa to survey the suitable location for the consulate.

“It is true we are finalizing plans to set up a consulate in Hargeisa. We will be giving an official communication soon,” an official from the Kenya Ministry of Foreign Affairs who did not want to be named said.

Kenya Airways was expected to launch their direct flights to Hargeisa in May but this was put on hold at the last minute. It is expected that once the Consulate is opened, Kenya Airways will introduce direct flights which will make it cheaper and easier for travelers from the two countries to move.

Kenya and Somaliland enjoy strong relations from the pre-colonial times. The two countries were also colonized by the British.

Kenya has over 5000 nationals living and working in Somaliland in the education, hospitality and banking, manufacturing sectors while hundreds of others are businessmen.